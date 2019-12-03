© SPEA

SPEA unveils new digs in Chandler, Arizona

SPEA, a provider of in-test equipment for electronics, semiconductor, MEMS, and sensor industries, has opened a new office in Chandler, Arizona, in the metropolitan area of Phoenix.

The new facility will house the local engineering team and administrative support staff, as well as offer meeting space and local spare parts storage. The new office will serve the existing sizeable customer base in Arizona and Southern California and the rapid increase of installations in the region. Semiconductor Business Development Manager Luca Fanelli said in a press release, “After our customer’s adoption of SPEA C600 and DOT Mixed Signal Test Systems for medical and automotive devices we saw the benefit to have a local office. In addition, customers have recently installed H3580 MEMS Sensor Pick & Place test handlers and MEMS stimuli units for high volume production testing. The office is fully equipped to provide technical assistance to these systems for any operational need. The local engineering team will provide local development of test application and maintenance services for the installed systems.”