© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

SUSS MicroTec, BRIDG team up on NA applications center

SUSS MicroTec has announced a broad collaboration agreement with BRIDG, a Florida not-for-profit microelectronics fabrication facility with 200 mm (8-inch) wafer fab capabilities.

According to a press release, the partnership will bring Munich-based SUSS MicroTec’s equipment and fabrication technologies to its North American customer base. The companies plan to further expand their current relationship with the installation of SUSS production tools that will provide advanced manufacturing capabilities for 200 mm wafer processing. At its Central Florida facility, BRIDG can offer product development, prototyping and early-stage manufacturing services with 200 mm (8-inch) wafer fab capabilities in the company’s 109,000 sq. ft. fab that includes cleanroom laboratory/manufacturing space of approximately 60,000 square feet. The facility is situated in the new technology district known as NeoCity, which encourages collaboration between high-tech industries and universities while leveraging the strength of the Orlando region as Florida's focal point for technology development. BRIDG CEO Chester Kennedy said, "Access to high quality, advanced integration-enabling tools is a key component of the infrastructure BRIDG requires to unlock the next generation of speed, size, weight, and power optimization, and SUSS MicroTec has proven to be the ideal partner to bring those tools to BRIDG. The unique tools manufactured by SUSS MicroTec will add capabilities to enable our customers to design systems at the absolute cutting edge of performance - faster, smaller, lighter, and using lower power - that allow customers to stay ahead of their competitors while having key systems components manufactured in the United States." BRIDG VP Program Management Fran Korosec said, "As a technology innovator, SUSS MicroTec's decision to select Central Florida as the ideal location for hosting its North American customers contributes to the manifestation of the vision for BRIDG and NeoCity. This partnership will play an integral role in BRIDG's performance, especially for our recently announced contract with the Department of Defense IBAS program."