SUSS MicroTec, BRIDG team up on NA applications center
SUSS MicroTec has announced a broad collaboration agreement with BRIDG, a Florida not-for-profit microelectronics fabrication facility with 200 mm (8-inch) wafer fab capabilities.
According to a press release, the partnership will bring Munich-based SUSS MicroTec’s equipment and fabrication technologies to its North American customer base. The companies plan to further expand their current relationship with the installation of SUSS production tools that will provide advanced manufacturing capabilities for 200 mm wafer processing. At its Central Florida facility, BRIDG can offer product development, prototyping and early-stage manufacturing services with 200 mm (8-inch) wafer fab capabilities in the company’s 109,000 sq. ft. fab that includes cleanroom laboratory/manufacturing space of approximately 60,000 square feet. The facility is situated in the new technology district known as NeoCity, which encourages collaboration between high-tech industries and universities while leveraging the strength of the Orlando region as Florida's focal point for technology development. BRIDG CEO Chester Kennedy said, "Access to high quality, advanced integration-enabling tools is a key component of the infrastructure BRIDG requires to unlock the next generation of speed, size, weight, and power optimization, and SUSS MicroTec has proven to be the ideal partner to bring those tools to BRIDG. The unique tools manufactured by SUSS MicroTec will add capabilities to enable our customers to design systems at the absolute cutting edge of performance - faster, smaller, lighter, and using lower power - that allow customers to stay ahead of their competitors while having key systems components manufactured in the United States." BRIDG VP Program Management Fran Korosec said, "As a technology innovator, SUSS MicroTec's decision to select Central Florida as the ideal location for hosting its North American customers contributes to the manifestation of the vision for BRIDG and NeoCity. This partnership will play an integral role in BRIDG's performance, especially for our recently announced contract with the Department of Defense IBAS program."
Standex International buys Torotel Inc. Standex International Corporation and Torotel Inc. have reached a definitive agreement for Standex to acquire Torotel for approximately USD 48 million in cash.
SPEA unveils new digs in Chandler, Arizona SPEA, a provider of in-test equipment for electronics, semiconductor, MEMS, and sensor industries, has opened a new office in Chandler, Arizona, in the metropolitan area of Phoenix.
Universal adds software center in Bratislava Universal Instruments has extended its EMEA capabilities with the addition of a Software Center in its Bratislava, Slovakia corporate facility.
Sono Motors launches community funding campaign The German mobility provider Sono Motors launched one of the biggest community funding campaigns in Europe yesterday. The company’s campaign target is to generate EUR 50 million between now and December 30, 2019, with preorders from existing and new supporters.
Filtronic expands hybrid microelectronics manufacturing facility Filtronic, the designer and manufacturer of antennas, says it has invested over USD 1.3 million in new equipment for its manufacturing facility in Sedgefield, UK.
ACM Research aiming for R&D facility in Shanghai ACM Research Inc., provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, has begun the bidding process to acquire land rights in the Shanghai, Lingang region.
DirectMed acquires Medical Systems Technologies San Diego-based DirectMed Parts & Service has acquired Medical Systems Technologies (MST), a specialist in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) component level repair and testing.
Gowanda acquires RCD Components New York-based Gowanda Components Group has picked up New Hampshire’s RCD Components, which will be folded into the company’s Magnetics Division.
Eurocircuits biggest investment to date One thing has always been clear for PCB manufacturer Eurocircuits – continues investments have been the key for the company’s success, and investments have been made.
Daimler to 'cut thousands of jobs' Daimler and the General Works Council have agreed on key points in order to streamline the group structure and thus increase efficiency and flexibility. Therefore, measures to reduce costs and employment have jointly been agreed upon.
Global smartphone production volume grows 9.2% in 3Q19 According to TrendForce, in an effort to meet the market’s stock-up demand in the peak season, total production volume for smartphone brands in 3Q19 is estimated at 375 million units, a 9.2 growth QoQ.
Schaeffler expands its operations in Hungary Schaeffler Savaria will broaden its portfolio in Szombathely, Hungary by building a development centre for the manufacturing and developing electric drive systems and components for EVs.
Curtiss-Wright to acquire 901D Holdings, LLC Curtiss-Wright Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire the stock of 901D Holdings, LLC (901D) for USD 132 million in cash.
Efore completes the divestment of its Telecom business Efore has completed the divestment of the Telecom business to Chinese Shenzhen Kexin Communication Ltd on 28th November 2019. Share consideration is EUR 3,5 million.
AMETEK France opens new technology solutions centre AMETEK France has established a Technology Solutions Centre as a regional headquarters in Élancourt City to support the growth of its electronic instrument and electromechanical product businesses in France.
AVET Technology partners with SG Wireless AVET Technology has teamed up with SG Wireless, a full stack IoT solutions provider under EMS provider Season Group, to come up with a brand-new family of audio and video recorders, which are currently entering full-scale production.
Bantam Tools sets up shop in new Hudson Valley facility Empire State Development (ESD) has announced the completion of a new advanced manufacturing facility for Bantam Tools in Peekskill, Westchester County, 40 miles north of New York City.
Phillips-Medisize opens innovation and development office in Denmark Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, has opened a new Global Innovation and Development (GID) centre in Copenhagen, Denmark to support long-term growth plans for its advanced injection, wearable devices and connected health technologies.
Enics is gearing up in Sweden EMS provider Enics is adding some manufacturing muscles at its production unit in Västerås, Sweden in order to step up to the competition from abroad.
North American PCB industry growth continues Sales and orders for the North American PCB companies in October continued to outpace last year. The book-to-bill ratio rose to 1.11.
Detecting and responding to cyber attacks will be a pivotal part of security How much of your coding relies on open source? Is your IT-strategy more or less done with your left-hand? Are you really doing enough towards avoiding and protecting yourself against supply chain threats? Questions you should be able to answer.
Nordson moves to new office and demo centre in Japan Nordson says that its Nordson Advanced Technology K.K. Japan has relocated to new, larger office and demonstration facilities in central Tokyo to deliver superior sales, service, technical training, and support to its customers and sales network in Japan.Load more news
