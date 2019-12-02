© Pixabay

ACM Research aiming for R&D facility in Shanghai

ACM Research Inc., provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, has begun the bidding process to acquire land rights in the Shanghai, Lingang region.

If ACM Shanghai secures the land, which sits about 30 miles from ACM Shanghai’s headquarters in Zhangjiang, the company would construct a new R&D center and production facility, a press release said. ACM President and CEO Dr. David Wang said, “We are moving forward with plans to expand our long-term production capacity, as we continue our mission to become a major supplier of capital equipment to the global semiconductor industry. The Lingang project would reflect a continuing commitment to the fast-growing China market, support growth of our operations in Korea, the United States and Taiwan, and further scale production for our SAPS, TEBO, Tahoe, ECP and future products. We believe that building and owning, rather than leasing our R&D and production facilities could ultimately reduce our facility costs by 75% and provide us with stability to make long-term R&D and manufacturing investments to support the world-class operations demanded by our growing customer base.” The press release stated that ACM Shanghai expects to complete a definitive agreement for the project by the first half of 2020, subject to a formal bidding process. The preliminary agreement states that if the land rights process is successful, ACM will purchase rights to use the land for 50 years, begin construction in the second half of 2020, and start initial production in late 2022.