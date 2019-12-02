© Pixabay Electronics Production | December 02, 2019
ACM Research aiming for R&D facility in Shanghai
ACM Research Inc., provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, has begun the bidding process to acquire land rights in the Shanghai, Lingang region.
If ACM Shanghai secures the land, which sits about 30 miles from ACM Shanghai’s headquarters in Zhangjiang, the company would construct a new R&D center and production facility, a press release said. ACM President and CEO Dr. David Wang said, “We are moving forward with plans to expand our long-term production capacity, as we continue our mission to become a major supplier of capital equipment to the global semiconductor industry. The Lingang project would reflect a continuing commitment to the fast-growing China market, support growth of our operations in Korea, the United States and Taiwan, and further scale production for our SAPS, TEBO, Tahoe, ECP and future products. We believe that building and owning, rather than leasing our R&D and production facilities could ultimately reduce our facility costs by 75% and provide us with stability to make long-term R&D and manufacturing investments to support the world-class operations demanded by our growing customer base.” The press release stated that ACM Shanghai expects to complete a definitive agreement for the project by the first half of 2020, subject to a formal bidding process. The preliminary agreement states that if the land rights process is successful, ACM will purchase rights to use the land for 50 years, begin construction in the second half of 2020, and start initial production in late 2022.
Filtronic expands hybrid microelectronics manufacturing facility Filtronic, the designer and manufacturer of antennas, says it has invested over USD 1.3 million in new equipment for its manufacturing facility in Sedgefield, UK.
DirectMed acquires Medical Systems Technologies San Diego-based DirectMed Parts & Service has acquired Medical Systems Technologies (MST), a specialist in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) component level repair and testing.
Gowanda acquires RCD Components New York-based Gowanda Components Group has picked up New Hampshire’s RCD Components, which will be folded into the company’s Magnetics Division.
Eurocircuits biggest investment to date One thing has always been clear for PCB manufacturer Eurocircuits – continues investments have been the key for the company’s success, and investments have been made.
Daimler to 'cut thousands of jobs' Daimler and the General Works Council have agreed on key points in order to streamline the group structure and thus increase efficiency and flexibility. Therefore, measures to reduce costs and employment have jointly been agreed upon.
Global smartphone production volume grows 9.2% in 3Q19 According to TrendForce, in an effort to meet the market’s stock-up demand in the peak season, total production volume for smartphone brands in 3Q19 is estimated at 375 million units, a 9.2 growth QoQ.
Schaeffler expands its operations in Hungary Schaeffler Savaria will broaden its portfolio in Szombathely, Hungary by building a development centre for the manufacturing and developing electric drive systems and components for EVs.
Curtiss-Wright to acquire 901D Holdings, LLC Curtiss-Wright Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire the stock of 901D Holdings, LLC (901D) for USD 132 million in cash.
Efore completes the divestment of its Telecom business Efore has completed the divestment of the Telecom business to Chinese Shenzhen Kexin Communication Ltd on 28th November 2019. Share consideration is EUR 3,5 million.
AMETEK France opens new technology solutions centre AMETEK France has established a Technology Solutions Centre as a regional headquarters in Élancourt City to support the growth of its electronic instrument and electromechanical product businesses in France.
AVET Technology partners with SG Wireless AVET Technology has teamed up with SG Wireless, a full stack IoT solutions provider under EMS provider Season Group, to come up with a brand-new family of audio and video recorders, which are currently entering full-scale production.
Bantam Tools sets up shop in new Hudson Valley facility Empire State Development (ESD) has announced the completion of a new advanced manufacturing facility for Bantam Tools in Peekskill, Westchester County, 40 miles north of New York City.
Phillips-Medisize opens innovation and development office in Denmark Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, has opened a new Global Innovation and Development (GID) centre in Copenhagen, Denmark to support long-term growth plans for its advanced injection, wearable devices and connected health technologies.
Enics is gearing up in Sweden EMS provider Enics is adding some manufacturing muscles at its production unit in Västerås, Sweden in order to step up to the competition from abroad.
North American PCB industry growth continues Sales and orders for the North American PCB companies in October continued to outpace last year. The book-to-bill ratio rose to 1.11.
Detecting and responding to cyber attacks will be a pivotal part of security How much of your coding relies on open source? Is your IT-strategy more or less done with your left-hand? Are you really doing enough towards avoiding and protecting yourself against supply chain threats? Questions you should be able to answer.
Nordson moves to new office and demo centre in Japan Nordson says that its Nordson Advanced Technology K.K. Japan has relocated to new, larger office and demonstration facilities in central Tokyo to deliver superior sales, service, technical training, and support to its customers and sales network in Japan.
Shinry automates automotive application with Universal's Uflex Shinry Technologies, a supplier of high-voltage charging and power distribution solutions for the electric vehicle industry, has purchased an assembly line comprised of three Universal Instruments Uflex automation platforms.
Sanmina certified for automotive manufacturing in Chennai, India Sanmina has achieved the IATF 16949:2016 certification for its manufacturing facility in Chennai, India.
Ericsson to set up new 5G assembly line in Brazil The telecom equipment maker is reportedly planning to invest some USD 238 million in Brazil in order to add a dedicated assembly line for 5G technology for its Latin American operations.
