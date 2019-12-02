© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Gowanda acquires RCD Components

New York-based Gowanda Components Group has picked up New Hampshire’s RCD Components, which will be folded into the company’s Magnetics Division.

RCD’s passive components portfolio includes resistors, capacitors, coils and delay lines designed for the commercial, military and aerospace industries. The acquisition is the ninth for Gowanda in the past seven years, according to a press release. While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the press release stated that RCD will carry on with operations in Manchester and support its other facilities in the Caribbean and Asia. Gowanda Components Group CEO Don McElheny said, “The addition of RCD to Gowanda Components Group expands the breadth of our passive component offerings to the electronic design community and enhances our passive technology capabilities. As a result of our combined strengths we look forward to developing unique solutions to address board level design challenges of the global electronics industry. As part of Gowanda’s Magnetics Division, RCD joins Gowanda Electronics, DYCO Electronics, HiSonic, Butler Winding, Communication Coil, and Gowanda REM-tronics. Gowanda’s Filters Division includes TTE Filters, Microwave Circuits and Instec Filters.