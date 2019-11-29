© HIPA

Schaeffler expands its operations in Hungary

Schaeffler Savaria will broaden its portfolio in Szombathely, Hungary by building a development centre for the manufacturing and developing electric drive systems and components for EVs.

The German automotive supplier is upgrading its production base to manufacture complete drive train systems and components. The company is investing some EUR 70 million, which leads to the creation of 150 new jobs, according to a report from HIPA – the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency. Schaeffler (previously known as LUK) Savaria has been engaged in manufacturing clutches for passenger- and agricultural vehicles for 20 years, employing over 3,320 people in Szombathely. The second plant in Szombathely will enable the development and manufacturing of drivetrain systems and components for electric vehicles (EV). According to a report in Hungary Today construction of the plant, which will offer the company 15'000 square metres of production space, is scheduled to start in February next year and be completed before year-end.