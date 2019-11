© SG Wireless

The new build recorders, for recording interviews across public and private markets, has been designed to be cost-effective, high performance, lightweight solutions featuring a small form factor. The Digital Voice Recorder market size is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR from 2019 to 2025, according to research by Global Market Insights. Moreover, the traditional law enforcement market for digital interview recorders is strong. There is mounting interest in the private sector that will appreciate the enhanced functions, and the modern look and feel of the new AVET units. With growing interest in its new range of products and orders building rapidly, AVET Technology elected to partner with SG Wireless and Season Group to meet the demand and build the new product range. In addition to electronic design service, the partnership – coordinated through Season Group’s UK site in Havant – enables access to Season Group’s technical teams across its locations, a press release reads. “We just clicked with Season Group and everything seemed to fall into place at the right time. Our joint focus is entirely customer driven with quality and timely delivery fundamental and we know that Season will deliver. Moreover, having access to Season’s global technical expertise directly through its Havant office provides a one stop shop for us to build our business,” says Jerry Thornton, Managing Director at AVET Technology in the press release. “We are most delighted to support the development of AVET Technology’s new audio and video recorder project from electronic design all through to a finished product leveraging our experts on wireless technology and EMS at SG Wireless and Season Group, respectively. The partnership is a testament to the value of our vertical integrated services, design and global manufacturing capabilities, as well as the dedication of our team to excellence and innovation. We look forward to collaborating with AVET Technology to launch more new products upcoming,” adds Carl Hung, CEO of Season Group and SG Wireless.