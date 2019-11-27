© Bantam Tools Electronics Production | November 27, 2019
Bantam Tools sets up shop in new Hudson Valley facility
Empire State Development (ESD) has announced the completion of a new advanced manufacturing facility for Bantam Tools in Peekskill, Westchester County, 40 miles north of New York City.
In a press release, ESD said the relocation and investment by Bantam of more than USD 5.3 million will result in the creation of 54 new jobs at the new 8,700 square foot facility. The company, which makes desktop-sized milling machines, is moving to the new location from its current home in Berkeley, California. In August, New York Governor Cuomo announced that Bantam Tools had been awarded USD 10 million as part of the fourth-round of ESD’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. "Peekskill's wide-ranging assets, from niche markets in arts and entertainment to an award-winning waterfront and parks system, leave no doubt that it's a city on the rise," Governor Cuomo said. "Bantam Tools' expansion will add a new facility and advanced manufacturing jobs to the growing roster of new businesses in Peekskill and further revitalize the Mid-Hudson region." As part of the incentive package, ESD offered up to USD 600,000 in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits, which are directly linked to job creation. The project also included purchase of the site and transformation of the 100-year old building into the new facility, and capital expenditures. Bantam Tools CEO Bre Pettis said, "We are very excited to officially open the new Bantam Tools manufacturing space and headquarters in Peekskill, New York. This is our first step in creating a hub of innovation and manufacturing in the Hudson Valley. Manufacturing our desktop CNC machines in the United States and specifically, building them in Peekskill, is a great accomplishment. Moving the company from the San Francisco Bay Area to Peekskill signifies a goal to build a sustainable tech company in the Hudson Valley — in an area with a diverse community, natural beauty and affordable living all within an easy distance to New York City— is something that is very important to helping create happy employees."
Phillips-Medisize opens innovation and development office in Denmark Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, has opened a new Global Innovation and Development (GID) centre in Copenhagen, Denmark to support long-term growth plans for its advanced injection, wearable devices and connected health technologies.
Enics is gearing up in Sweden EMS provider Enics is adding some manufacturing muscles at its production unit in Västerås, Sweden in order to set up to the competition from abroad.
North American PCB industry growth continues Sales and orders for the North American PCB companies in October continued to outpace last year. The book-to-bill ratio rose to 1.11.
Detecting and responding to cyber attacks will be a pivotal part of security How much of your coding relies on open source? Is your IT-strategy more or less done with your left-hand? Are you really doing enough towards avoiding and protecting yourself against supply chain threats? Questions you should be able to answer.
Nordson moves to new office and demo centre in Japan Nordson says that its Nordson Advanced Technology K.K. Japan has relocated to new, larger office and demonstration facilities in central Tokyo to deliver superior sales, service, technical training, and support to its customers and sales network in Japan.
Shinry automates automotive application with Universal's Uflex Shinry Technologies, a supplier of high-voltage charging and power distribution solutions for the electric vehicle industry, has purchased an assembly line comprised of three Universal Instruments Uflex automation platforms.
Sanmina certified for automotive manufacturing in Chennai, India Sanmina has achieved the IATF 16949:2016 certification for its manufacturing facility in Chennai, India.
Ericsson to set up new 5G assembly line in Brazil The telecom equipment maker is reportedly planning to invest some USD 238 million in Brazil in order to add a dedicated assembly line for 5G technology for its Latin American operations.
Sauter Elektonik invests in XRHCount Productronica was a successful event for VCcount. The team presented two new features, the Worry-free Counting package as a new payment model, and they sold one system to the company Sauter Elektronik.
Mekoprint kickstarts production unit in Ukraine Following several month of preparation, the Danish company’s new Ukraine venture is finally a reality with production premises located two hours west of Kiev.
Salcomp to revive Nokia’s old Chennai plant The Finnish manufacturer of adapters and chargers is reportedly planning to invest INR 20 billion (USD 279 million) is India as it will start manufacturing its products in Chennai from March 2020.
Intervala boosts bus dev team Pittsburgh-based Intervala has onboarded EMS veterans Rob DeBack and Brian Jacobsen to the company’s business development team.
German component distribution sees drop in orders and sales German component distribution shrinks by 12.6% in third quarter 2019,according to the FBDi.
German EMS provider expands with new plant in Lithuania Leipzig-based EMS provider, Leesys, is expanding their footprint to new geographical markets as the company is set to open a new plant in Lithuania.
3Q19 NAND Flash revenue grows amidst resurging pre-peak season demand 3Q19 NAND flash industrial revenue showed a nearly 15% growth of total bit shipment, owing to the seasonality-driven demand for products shipments and the additional product shipment made available in preparation for U.S. tariffs, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
NA robotic orders show YoY growth The Robotic Industries Association (RIA), part of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), is citing North American robot unit orders have increased 5.2% through the third quarter, compared to 2018 results.
Invertek Drives boosts product testing thanks to cobots Invertek Drives, a designer and manufacturer of variable frequency drives (VFDs), has incorporated two UR5 cobots into the testing phase of its production line.
NA semi equipment industry posts October 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.11 billion in billings worldwide in October 2019 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Hexagon broadens smart factory solutions portfolio via acquisition Swedish Hexagon AB, has signed an agreement to acquire Volume Graphics, a player within the industrial computed tomography (CT) software industry.
IMI’s latest testing capability now fully operational Philippine-based EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., (IMI), says that its new Vibration Test System for its Analytical Testing and Calibration (ATC) laboratory is now fully operational.Load more news
