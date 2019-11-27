© Enics Electronics Production | November 27, 2019
Enics is gearing up in Sweden
EMS provider Enics is adding some manufacturing muscles at its production unit in Västerås, Sweden in order to set up to the competition from abroad.
The electronics manufacturer’s facility in Västerås has undergone quite the facelift with the end goal of making electronics manufacturing more attractive in Sweden. Following the closure of the company’s unit in Malmö in southern Sweden the Enics shifted its focus towards its manufacturing facility in Västerås. The goal with this new focus was to make sure that the facility could meet future demands in electronics manufacturing and to be able to compete not just in Sweden, but also outside the country. The push has resulted in several new machines for the unit, adding some much needed muscles to the facility. Evertiq reached out to Thomas Larsson, sales manager for the company, as it was currently in the midst of testing out new collaborative robots for the plant. “This is party to replace some manual assembly, and partly to add automatic resting for some products. This is instead of having an employee lifting the products in and out of the test fixture, Thomas Larsson explains. The idea behind the addition is just as one might think, to increase the degree of automation and to improve current production processes. And speaking of production processes, some new strides have been made. Today the Västerås-unit is running three SMT lines, once of these is a brand new SMD SIPLACE SX2 line, equipped with a total of six pick-and-place units, Thomas tells Evertiq. The third lines has also allowed the company to do something that was previously simply not possible at the facility. “We previously talked about having two types of sites within Enics; one that runs low volume and high mix, and then sites in Asia and Eastern Europe that take on high volumes. This line however means that we can take on slightly higher volumes, even in Sweden.” According to Thomas, the speed has basically doubled through the new SMT line, thereby doubling the daily capacity. The extensive development of the Västerås plant has been described as a "powerpush" where the production in Eastern Europe and Asia is complemented by production alternatives in Sweden. “Designs today are made for automatic manufacturing in order to be able to place as many components in SMT as possible. The opportunity for us – with modern circuit board design – is that we can manufacture at almost the same prices as anywhere else like Eastern Europe or China” Currently the EMS provider has about 350 employees at the facility in Västerås, and there are no plans to change to composition of the workforce. There is however plans to sharpen the skills of its employees. Other improvement going forward might also include a layout change of the factory setup. “By working with automation, LEAN and 5S we can actually make more room in the existing factory. And with an SMT line that produces faster, we can have faster throughput time and do not need as much intermediate storage. In short, we can use the surface in a much smarter way,” Thomas Larsson.
Bantam Tools sets up shop in new Hudson Valley facility Empire State Development (ESD) has announced the completion of a new advanced manufacturing facility for Bantam Tools in Peekskill, Westchester County, 40 miles north of New York City.
Phillips-Medisize opens innovation and development office in Denmark Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, has opened a new Global Innovation and Development (GID) centre in Copenhagen, Denmark to support long-term growth plans for its advanced injection, wearable devices and connected health technologies.
Enics is gearing up in Sweden EMS provider Enics is adding some manufacturing muscles at its production unit in Västerås, Sweden in order to set up to the competition from abroad.
North American PCB industry growth continues Sales and orders for the North American PCB companies in October continued to outpace last year. The book-to-bill ratio rose to 1.11.
Detecting and responding to cyber attacks will be a pivotal part of security How much of your coding relies on open source? Is your IT-strategy more or less done with your left-hand? Are you really doing enough towards avoiding and protecting yourself against supply chain threats? Questions you should be able to answer.
Nordson moves to new office and demo centre in Japan Nordson says that its Nordson Advanced Technology K.K. Japan has relocated to new, larger office and demonstration facilities in central Tokyo to deliver superior sales, service, technical training, and support to its customers and sales network in Japan.
Shinry automates automotive application with Universal's Uflex Shinry Technologies, a supplier of high-voltage charging and power distribution solutions for the electric vehicle industry, has purchased an assembly line comprised of three Universal Instruments Uflex automation platforms.
Sanmina certified for automotive manufacturing in Chennai, India Sanmina has achieved the IATF 16949:2016 certification for its manufacturing facility in Chennai, India.
Ericsson to set up new 5G assembly line in Brazil The telecom equipment maker is reportedly planning to invest some USD 238 million in Brazil in order to add a dedicated assembly line for 5G technology for its Latin American operations.
Sauter Elektonik invests in XRHCount Productronica was a successful event for VCcount. The team presented two new features, the Worry-free Counting package as a new payment model, and they sold one system to the company Sauter Elektronik.
Mekoprint kickstarts production unit in Ukraine Following several month of preparation, the Danish company’s new Ukraine venture is finally a reality with production premises located two hours west of Kiev.
Salcomp to revive Nokia’s old Chennai plant The Finnish manufacturer of adapters and chargers is reportedly planning to invest INR 20 billion (USD 279 million) is India as it will start manufacturing its products in Chennai from March 2020.
Intervala boosts bus dev team Pittsburgh-based Intervala has onboarded EMS veterans Rob DeBack and Brian Jacobsen to the company’s business development team.
German component distribution sees drop in orders and sales German component distribution shrinks by 12.6% in third quarter 2019,according to the FBDi.
German EMS provider expands with new plant in Lithuania Leipzig-based EMS provider, Leesys, is expanding their footprint to new geographical markets as the company is set to open a new plant in Lithuania.
3Q19 NAND Flash revenue grows amidst resurging pre-peak season demand 3Q19 NAND flash industrial revenue showed a nearly 15% growth of total bit shipment, owing to the seasonality-driven demand for products shipments and the additional product shipment made available in preparation for U.S. tariffs, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
NA robotic orders show YoY growth The Robotic Industries Association (RIA), part of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), is citing North American robot unit orders have increased 5.2% through the third quarter, compared to 2018 results.
Invertek Drives boosts product testing thanks to cobots Invertek Drives, a designer and manufacturer of variable frequency drives (VFDs), has incorporated two UR5 cobots into the testing phase of its production line.
NA semi equipment industry posts October 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.11 billion in billings worldwide in October 2019 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Hexagon broadens smart factory solutions portfolio via acquisition Swedish Hexagon AB, has signed an agreement to acquire Volume Graphics, a player within the industrial computed tomography (CT) software industry.
IMI’s latest testing capability now fully operational Philippine-based EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., (IMI), says that its new Vibration Test System for its Analytical Testing and Calibration (ATC) laboratory is now fully operational.Load more news