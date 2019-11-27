



North American PCB industry growth continues

Sales and orders for the North American PCB companies in October continued to outpace last year. The book-to-bill ratio rose to 1.11.

Total North American PCB shipments in October 2019 were up 6.2% compared to the same month last year. Year-to-date sales growth as of October is 6.9% ahead of the same period last year. Compared to the preceding month, October shipments decreased 8.9%. PCB bookings in October increased 2.2% year-over-year. Year-to-date order growth is up to 2.9%. Bookings in October increased 9.6 percent from the previous month. “Business for the North American PCB industry continues to outpace last year’s performance,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “The spike in the book-to-bill ratio to a 19-month high reflects the last three months’ recovery in bookings. These results lay the groundwork for continued sales growth in the next two quarters.”