Just listen to this; according to the “Cost of Data Breach” report, published by IBM and Ponemon Institute earlier this year, the average cost of a data breach is around USD 3,9 billion, a 12% increase in the last five years. It is safe to say that data breaches are costly and create chaos for organisations; not not only the organisation – for their customers as well. PCB broker Elmatica is not looking to be on the side that has to say “sorry” over the phone to a customer and has therefore travelled across the Atlantic from Norway to attend cybersecurity training with US experts in Washington DC at the Cybersecurity Institute. “With a world in constant change, where cyber threats can either cripple or secure your business, it is vital that every individual, company and federal entity utilize technology and methodology to secure one's data. The cost of data breaches increase globally every year, in this game, there is only one rule: better to be safe than sorry,” says CEO Didrik Bech, in a press release. And as Elmatica IT manager, Robert Kurti points out; The U.S. government is the largest producer, collector, consumer, and disseminator of data in the world – so why not learn from the guys that has do go through the most amount of data. Themes like the statutory and regulatory framework for cybersecurity and contracting, cybersecurity in public, federal privacy laws and cybersecurity; cloud computing, security, and acquisitions are all elements scheduled when the Cybersecurity Institute calls for training. “People have a tendency to consider that their cybersecurity measurements are both sufficient and up to date and this might be the case. However, how have you secured your supply chain and what data access do your subcontractors have? Not enough is done to protect against this range of supply chain threats. The supply chain threats are now understood to encompass more than counterfeit electronics and other parts,” says Bech. Software increasingly defines the boundaries, operation, and security of systems which are crucial to society as consumer and industrial products, transportation, healthcare, and communication. A modern airliner may have more than 10 million lines of code and a car may have 100 million lines of codes operating a wide variety of systems from engine control to break systems. “Electronics systems are becoming command-driven through connectors, sensors and now cloud-based. As the software is becoming more advanced, developers rely on open source for parts of their code. Are these open sources secure, are all the bits and bytes trustworthy, who has access, what can they steal, and what they can do, is practically only up to your imagination,” says Bech. One might think that this might be a bit overkill, but in all seriousness, it is not. With the world becoming more and more connected these connections and pathways for attacks, malware propagation and distribution will grow exponentially. Detection and response to these attacks will be a pivotal part of security for all companies. So key is to take control of your products and services, secure your Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), select partners with the capability or minimum the structure to optimally secure your supply chain. “We have experienced a sharp increase in requests from existing and new customers regarding our data handling procedures, how we operate and which systems we are using. These requests are coming from all industries and especially from product owners who have an active strategy to secure their products and services by reducing the possibility of other companies stealing their hard-earned research & development investments,” says IT Manager Robert Kurti.