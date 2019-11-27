© Nordson

Nordson moves to new office and demo centre in Japan

Nordson says that its Nordson Advanced Technology K.K. Japan has relocated to new, larger office and demonstration facilities in central Tokyo to deliver superior sales, service, technical training, and support to its customers and sales network in Japan.

The Nordson Advanced Technology group sells and supports the products from several Nordson divisions (Nordson ASYMTEK, Nordson SELECT, Nordson DAGE, Nordson MARCH, Nordson MATRIX, Nordson SONOSCAN, and Nordson YESTECH) under a unified, in-country team with the physical infrastructure to provide superior real-time sales and service support to benefit customers, suppliers, distributors, and employees. With the expanded demonstration center and office space, Nordson Advanced Technology K.K. consolidated its fluid dispensing and conformal coating, test and inspection, and plasma treatment equipment into one location with a class 1000 cleanroom that will house the latest semiconductor products. The move was completed in the summer and an opening event was held in October 2019. “We are excited to be able to present our total solution to all customers, distributors, and business partners who visit our office,” says Dennis Rutherford, General Manager, Nordson Advanced Technology, Japan – Korea. “Our entire expertise is now available under one roof to demonstrate our ability to improve the processes and products of our customers in Japan.”