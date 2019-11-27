© otnaydur dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 27, 2019
Shinry automates automotive application with Universal's Uflex
Shinry Technologies, a supplier of high-voltage charging and power distribution solutions for the electric vehicle industry, has purchased an assembly line comprised of three Universal Instruments Uflex automation platforms.
The new line will enable Shinry to transition from manual to automated assembly for complex processes required to build the company’s new energy vehicle products. The company is continuously investing in both technology innovation and industrialisation capabilities, including lean and smart manufacturing, process quality control, and digitalised enterprise architecture to support both high-volume and high-mix, small batch manufacturing. The new Uflex platform allows all forms of odd-form insertion and mechanical assembly operations. It features a small footprint and is easily reconfigured for a wide range of applications. Uflex accommodates large substrates up to 630mm x 500mm while inserting radial and axial components up to 60mm tall, 50mm in diameter and .45kg in weight. It also leverages a portfolio of odd-form tooling and supports up to four high-speed vacuum spindles or three high-speed pneumatic grippers. In a press release, Shinry Engineering Director, Jiahua Jiang calla the new line “a major advancement for the company’s production model”. saying that; “By automating these processes, we’ll maximize our efficiency, productivity, yield and quality – all of which will directly benefit our customers.” “Uflex is an excellent fit for the products we’re building now and has the flexibility to address future challenges. This was an important differentiator as we considered our options,” Jiang adds. “One of our current applications demands radial, multi-tube, tray, axial, and bowl feeders to support the component mix. It also requires the insertion of parts in high-density areas where preceding parts are leaning over the holes. Universal overcame this by programming a “side-step” move to stand up existing components before insertion of adjacent components. We couldn’t be happier with the solution and the efforts of the Universal team.”
Detection and response to cyber attacks will be a pivotal part of security How much of your coding relies on open source? Is your IT-strategy more or less done with your left-hand? Are you really doing enough towards avoiding and protecting yourself against supply chain threats? Questions you should be able to answer.
Nordson moves to new office and demo centre in Japan Nordson says that its Nordson Advanced Technology K.K. Japan has relocated to new, larger office and demonstration facilities in central Tokyo to deliver superior sales, service, technical training, and support to its customers and sales network in Japan.
Shinry automates automotive application with Universal's Uflex Shinry Technologies, a supplier of high-voltage charging and power distribution solutions for the electric vehicle industry, has purchased an assembly line comprised of three Universal Instruments Uflex automation platforms.
Sanmina certified for automotive manufacturing in Chennai, India Sanmina has achieved the IATF 16949:2016 certification for its manufacturing facility in Chennai, India.
Ericsson to set up new 5G assembly line in Brazil The telecom equipment maker is reportedly planning to invest some USD 238 million in Brazil in order to add a dedicated assembly line for 5G technology for its Latin American operations.
Sauter Elektonik invests in XRHCount Productronica was a successful event for VCcount. The team presented two new features, the Worry-free Counting package as a new payment model, and they sold one system to the company Sauter Elektronik.
Mekoprint kickstarts production unit in Ukraine Following several month of preparation, the Danish company’s new Ukraine venture is finally a reality with production premises located two hours west of Kiev.
Salcomp to revive Nokia’s old Chennai plant The Finnish manufacturer of adapters and chargers is reportedly planning to invest INR 20 billion (USD 279 million) is India as it will start manufacturing its products in Chennai from March 2020.
Intervala boosts bus dev team Pittsburgh-based Intervala has onboarded EMS veterans Rob DeBack and Brian Jacobsen to the company’s business development team.
German component distribution sees drop in orders and sales German component distribution shrinks by 12.6% in third quarter 2019,according to the FBDi.
German EMS provider expands with new plant in Lithuania Leipzig-based EMS provider, Leesys, is expanding their footprint to new geographical markets as the company is set to open a new plant in Lithuania.
3Q19 NAND Flash revenue grows amidst resurging pre-peak season demand 3Q19 NAND flash industrial revenue showed a nearly 15% growth of total bit shipment, owing to the seasonality-driven demand for products shipments and the additional product shipment made available in preparation for U.S. tariffs, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
NA robotic orders show YoY growth The Robotic Industries Association (RIA), part of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), is citing North American robot unit orders have increased 5.2% through the third quarter, compared to 2018 results.
Invertek Drives boosts product testing thanks to cobots Invertek Drives, a designer and manufacturer of variable frequency drives (VFDs), has incorporated two UR5 cobots into the testing phase of its production line.
NA semi equipment industry posts October 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.11 billion in billings worldwide in October 2019 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Hexagon broadens smart factory solutions portfolio via acquisition Swedish Hexagon AB, has signed an agreement to acquire Volume Graphics, a player within the industrial computed tomography (CT) software industry.
IMI’s latest testing capability now fully operational Philippine-based EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., (IMI), says that its new Vibration Test System for its Analytical Testing and Calibration (ATC) laboratory is now fully operational.
CA’s AQS Inc. expanding in Texas International electronics firm All Quality and Services Inc. (AQS Inc.) has announced it is renovating an existing facility in Garland, Texas and will create 150 new jobs.
Senators to Trump: pump the brakes on Huawei licenses On the heels of Wednesday’s announcement that the White House would start issuing licenses to select companies allowing them to resume tech sales to Huawei, 15 U.S. Senators have requested the action be halted.
Another battery production facility to be built in Germany A new production facility for electric vehicle power solution provider, Microvast GmbH, is to be constructed by industrial developer, Panattoni Europe.
BMW is betting billions on e-mobility – awards massive battery contracts The BMW Group is forging ahead with electromobility and deepening its existing business relationships with battery cell manufacturers CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited) and Samsung SDI.Load more news