© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Shinry automates automotive application with Universal's Uflex

Shinry Technologies, a supplier of high-voltage charging and power distribution solutions for the electric vehicle industry, has purchased an assembly line comprised of three Universal Instruments Uflex automation platforms.

The new line will enable Shinry to transition from manual to automated assembly for complex processes required to build the company’s new energy vehicle products. The company is continuously investing in both technology innovation and industrialisation capabilities, including lean and smart manufacturing, process quality control, and digitalised enterprise architecture to support both high-volume and high-mix, small batch manufacturing. The new Uflex platform allows all forms of odd-form insertion and mechanical assembly operations. It features a small footprint and is easily reconfigured for a wide range of applications. Uflex accommodates large substrates up to 630mm x 500mm while inserting radial and axial components up to 60mm tall, 50mm in diameter and .45kg in weight. It also leverages a portfolio of odd-form tooling and supports up to four high-speed vacuum spindles or three high-speed pneumatic grippers. In a press release, Shinry Engineering Director, Jiahua Jiang calla the new line “a major advancement for the company’s production model”. saying that; “By automating these processes, we’ll maximize our efficiency, productivity, yield and quality – all of which will directly benefit our customers.” “Uflex is an excellent fit for the products we’re building now and has the flexibility to address future challenges. This was an important differentiator as we considered our options,” Jiang adds. “One of our current applications demands radial, multi-tube, tray, axial, and bowl feeders to support the component mix. It also requires the insertion of parts in high-density areas where preceding parts are leaning over the holes. Universal overcame this by programming a “side-step” move to stand up existing components before insertion of adjacent components. We couldn’t be happier with the solution and the efforts of the Universal team.”