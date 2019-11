© pichetw dreamstime.com

The new certification along with the Chennai facility's Domestic Tariff Area status in a Hi-Tech Special Economic Zone, allows the company to manufacture and deliver automotive products for both domestic and export markets, without additional customs duty. India is the fourth-largest automotive market and is growing in recognition worldwide as a key automotive component provider that meets stringent global standards for automotive manufacturing. The IATF 16949:2016 certification ensures that automotive manufacturers have a Quality Management System in place that provides for continuous improvement, emphasising defect prevention and reduction of waste in the supply chain. "Achieving the IATF 16949:2016 certification reflects our commitment to customer satisfaction and that we are thriving to always meet or exceed their expectations for consistent, high-quality automotive products and services," says Roger Bailey, VP of the automotive business segment at Sanmina . "The certification, combined with Domestic Tariff Area status, enables us to contribute to India's growth as part of the government's 'Make in India' initiative."