Sauter Elektonik invests in XRHCount

Productronica was a successful event for VCcount. The team presented two new features, the Worry-free Counting package as a new payment model, and they sold one system to the company Sauter Elektronik.

“During the last 8 years we used a solution that counted the perforation of the SMD reels, but that takes much too long. So, we investigated several possibilities and I was impressed how fast the XRHCount is! There is no need for the operator to pre-set something. He loads four reels into the drawer, pushes one button and after ten seconds we have accurate quantities. Beside the fast counting, I’m glad to provide my operator an ergonomic solution due to the sophisticated drawer design,” says CEO of Sauter, Harry Sauter, in a press release. Sauter Elektronik is a currently expanding manufacturing services within the EMS branch, and their newest investment will be integrated into the production line and brings additional benefits such as counting cloud, data base connection and barcode reader. “The system that we sold to Sauter Elektronik is a system that includes the Quad Count Pro, so they will also benefit by a time-saving of 75%. I am curious to see how this will accelerate Sauter Elektroniks success,” says Nico Federsel, Head of VCcount.