The company officially opened the doors to the new unit on November 21, along with the first 20 employees. Production is initially dedicated to the Mekoprint Cables division with cable harness production the company states in a press release. The facility is now, just days after the inauguration in full swing with the initial tasks of a major international customer and several new assignments and colleagues are on the way. The company expects to reach 100 employees within the coming year. The activities of the new Ukraine unit is said to complement the existing Mekoprint Cables production in Warsaw, Poland; which has around 200 employees. The cable harness production in Poland will continue with its automation efforts adding new technologies in order to optimise the traditionally very manual production processes. The reason behind the establishment of the new unit is the increasing customer demand for fast deliveries in Europe. "With the two production sites in both Poland and Ukraine, Mekoprint Cables can offer geographical proximity, technological leadership and processes that can compete directly with Asian suppliers," says Mekoprint Cables Division Director Lars Laungaard Rasmussen in the release.