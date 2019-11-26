Nokia to discontinue COO role

The Finnish telecom company says it will discontinue the Chief Operating Officer (COO) role and distribute its various functions to other Nokia leaders.

As a result, the current COO, Joerg Erlemeier, has decided to step down from the company’s Group Leadership Team and leave the company as of January 1, 2020. “Joerg has been a long-time, trusted colleague,” says Nokia President and Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri, in a press release. “He leaves the company with my thanks and deep appreciation for his many important contributions.” “After 25 years at Nokia, I am ready to take on new challenges,” says Erlemeier. “While the company is in the midst of a transition, I leave firm in my belief that the right plan is in place to improve future performance. I wish the company and all my colleagues the very best.”