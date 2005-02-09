EPCOS in franchising deal with Arrow

EPCOS has signed a franchise distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics under which Arrow will carry the company’s range of passive component products throughout the UK and Ireland.

The new agreement expands the strategic and long-term partnership that the two companies have already established in central and southern Europe, the Nordic countries, and the USA.



Under the terms of the new agreement, Arrow, will stock a full EPCOS package of leading passive components. EPCOS is the world market leader in a raft of passive components including SAW components, surge arresters, thermistors, varistors and power capacitors. In Europe EPCOS is market leader in aluminum electrolytic capacitors, EMC components, ferrites, film capacitors, tantalum chip capacitors and chokes. Arrow will also provide comprehensive technical and design-in support for these products, a fact underlined by the addition of four new recruits to the company’s UK technical PEMCO (passive, electromechanical and connector) team.



Discussing the expansion of the agreement with Arrow, Keith Rogers, the EPCOS UK distribution manager, comments: “With EPCOS as a design leader in passive components, this agreement is the logical extension of our already successful partnership with Arrow. Our jointly applied resource will further enhance the technical support and expertise available to our customers locally assisting them in securing future business for and in the UK. Welcome on board Arrow.”