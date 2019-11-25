© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Intervala boosts bus dev team

Pittsburgh-based Intervala has onboarded EMS veterans Rob DeBack and Brian Jacobsen to the company’s business development team.

In a press release, the company said that DeBack and Jacobsen are charged with expanding the company’s customer base within the industrial, medical, transportation and other select markets, in the Midwest and Southeast regions, respectively. Combined, the duo brings more than 50 years of experience in the EMS industry to Intervala, a manufacturer of high-rel, precision electronic and electromechanical products. For the last 26 years, DeBack has supported business development in various capacities at Ducommun Incorporated, but most recently served as the company’s strategic customer director. Jacobsen held the position of director of sales at i3 Electronics, a provider of high-performance electronic solutions. Intervala President and CEO Teresa Huber said, “Rob and Brian are successful business development professionals with excellent track records in the EMS industry. Their appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to attracting leading industry talent, developing exciting new growth opportunities and delivering the very best service experience to our customers. We are delighted to welcome Rob and Brian to the Intervala team.”