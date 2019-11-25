German component distribution sees drop in orders and sales
German component distribution shrinks by 12.6% in third quarter 2019,according to the FBDi.
In line with the general components market and the German economy, sales in the German component distribution business declined significantly in the last quarter. Sales of distributors organised within the German component distributors’ association FBDi fell by 12.6% to EUR 808 million euros. Orders declined by 34% to EUR 674 million. This has taken the book-to-bill rate to a low 0.83. Significant declines in sales were recorded in semiconductors (down 13.3% to EUR 566 million) and electromechanical components (down 14.6% to EUR 87 million), while passive components fared slightly better, with sales down 8.1% to EUR 103 million. Power supplies shrank by 11.5%, displays by 13%, modules and systems by 10.9%. In contrast, sensors saw growth once again, this time by 8.7%. The market breakdown remained unchanged: semiconductors 70%, passive components 13%, electromechanical components 11%, and the rest together accounting for 6%. FBDi executive chairman Georg Steinberger comments: “The expected decline in sales in the summer quarter was unfortunately somewhat more pronounced than expected. The last comparable drop occurred during the banking crisis of 2008. As root cause, we are seeing a mix of drastically reduced inventories, over-cautious planning (driven by macroeconomic uncertainty), and economic slowdown in some our customers' target markets. So there is a possibility of a double-digit decline in our industry in 2019.” Steinberger identifies excessive “German” skepticism as major challenge: “In no other European or OECD country is the mood worse than in Germany, even though the economy is certainly not performing that badly.” From January to October, the IHS Markit Production & Manufacturing Index (PMI) fell from a good 50 points to 41.7; 50 is regarded as the threshold between downturn and upswing. Even in a crisis-ridden country like Italy, the mood is much better. And in the UK too. Steinberger adds: “One might almost think that Brexit was happening in Germany!” A further factor is that Germany is currently not being very innovative in striving towards a more climate-friendly infrastructure. “The revolution in energy supply - a potential technology driver - has not only not happened since 2011, it is also being prevented from happening. That is not helping the German high-tech sector; climate targets are being missed, and Germany risks being left behind in terms of environmental protection.” According to Steinberger, the FBDi sees rays of hope for the components industry at least: “2019 was certainly worse than expected but, in spite of all skepticism and political paralysis, we expect to see a positive trend next year, and a return to former strong performance levels in 2021. The turnaround starts in people's heads.”
Intervala boosts bus dev team Pittsburgh-based Intervala has onboarded EMS veterans Rob DeBack and Brian Jacobsen to the company’s business development team.
German component distribution sees drop in orders and sales German component distribution shrinks by 12.6% in third quarter 2019,according to the FBDi.
German EMS provider expands with new plant in Lithuania Leipzig-based EMS provider, Leesys, is expanding their footprint to new geographical markets as the company is set to open a new plant in Lithuania.
3Q19 NAND Flash revenue grows amidst resurging pre-peak season demand 3Q19 NAND flash industrial revenue showed a nearly 15% growth of total bit shipment, owing to the seasonality-driven demand for products shipments and the additional product shipment made available in preparation for U.S. tariffs, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
NA robotic orders show YoY growth The Robotic Industries Association (RIA), part of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), is citing North American robot unit orders have increased 5.2% through the third quarter, compared to 2018 results.
Invertek Drives boosts product testing thanks to cobots Invertek Drives, a designer and manufacturer of variable frequency drives (VFDs), has incorporated two UR5 cobots into the testing phase of its production line.
NA semi equipment industry posts October 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.11 billion in billings worldwide in October 2019 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Hexagon broadens smart factory solutions portfolio via acquisition Swedish Hexagon AB, has signed an agreement to acquire Volume Graphics, a player within the industrial computed tomography (CT) software industry.
IMI’s latest testing capability now fully operational Philippine-based EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., (IMI), says that its new Vibration Test System for its Analytical Testing and Calibration (ATC) laboratory is now fully operational.
CA’s AQS Inc. expanding in Texas International electronics firm All Quality and Services Inc. (AQS Inc.) has announced it is renovating an existing facility in Garland, Texas and will create 150 new jobs.
Senators to Trump: pump the brakes on Huawei licenses On the heels of Wednesday’s announcement that the White House would start issuing licenses to select companies allowing them to resume tech sales to Huawei, 15 U.S. Senators have requested the action be halted.
Another battery production facility to be built in Germany A new production facility for electric vehicle power solution provider, Microvast GmbH, is to be constructed by industrial developer, Panattoni Europe.
BMW is betting billions on e-mobility – awards massive battery contracts The BMW Group is forging ahead with electromobility and deepening its existing business relationships with battery cell manufacturers CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited) and Samsung SDI.
UMS Skeldar gears up production volumes with Scanfil Close on the heels of German Navy and Royal Canadian Navy contracts UMS SKELDAR gears up production volumes as part of world navy strategy roll out.
Demand for preemptive 3Q19 DRAM shipment rises According to DRAMeXchange, demand-side inventory in 2H19 has returned to relatively healthy levels. Furthermore, some vendors pulled their quarterly product shipment forward in an effort to avoid potential negative impacts from Trump’s impending tariffs.
HANZA gets AS9100 certificate to supply aerospace industry Swedish manufacturing strategist, HANZA, says that its machining facility in Årjäng, Sweden, received its AS9100 certification, the standard that will allow HANZA to manufacture products for the aviation, space and defense companies.
NOTE continues to expand within medtech One of EMS provider NOTE’s Swedish manufacturing plants has received a first order of SEK 25 million (EUR 2.34 million) from a Swedish customer within the medtech segment. Delivery is scheduled for 2020.
Marvell layoffs in VT, NC and CA Days after the close of the acquisition of Avera Semiconductor on November 5, Marvell Semi filed a WARN notice with the State of Vermont, ahead of 78 permanent layoffs at its Essex Junction facility.
U.S. DoC extends Huawei license The United States Dept. of Commerce, through its Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), has announced a 90-day extension of the temporary general license (TGL) to Huawei and certain non-affiliates.
Apple: Shovels up in Austin As part of its expansion plan in Texas, Apple has announced the beginning of construction at its new campus in North Austin.
PARPRO makes NA capex investments Southern California-based PARPRO has made capital equipment investments scheduled to be operational this quarter at the company’s Mexico and California facilities.
Indium Corporation is ready for 2020 Chris Nash from Indium Corporation reviews 2019 - in many ways, a strange year. However, even with the geopolitical issues that the year has offered, Indium has done a good job staying on top of things.
Schmoll Maschinen GmbH settles for a record year Schmoll's soaring results for 2019 is tied to the high level of globally deployed machines, where Asia takes the lead.Load more news