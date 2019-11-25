© Leesys

German EMS provider expands with new plant in Lithuania

Leipzig-based EMS provider, Leesys, is expanding their footprint to new geographical markets as the company is set to open a new plant in Lithuania.

For its operations in Lithuania, Leesys has chosen Panevėžys Free Economic Zone (FEZ), where the company’s expansion is set to create 40 new jobs over a three-year period, according to a report in Invest Lithuania. “The most important trends in the automotive industry at present – automated driving, electrification and connectivity – are significantly increasing the demand for vehicle electronics. Newcomers like Leesys that produce electronics components for the industry form a strong automotive cluster ensuring that traditionally strong competencies are applied to meet the needs of the modern Lithuanian economy,” says Mantas Katinas, the Managing Director of Invest Lithuania, in the report. The production in Lithuania will be focussing on Repair, Maintenance and Overhaul (RMO) processes. The German site will further adapt, adopt and improve its processes for serial production of PCBA, plastic parts and assembled electronic devices and systems, the report states. Leesys’ CEO, Dr. Arnd Karden, says in the report that the company had visited several companies before choosing Panevėžys and Lithuania as the location for its expansion. He points to the talent pool as one of the main attractions of the location. “Mainly the level of skilled people, the openness towards technical progress, the adequate infrastructure and – last but not least – the outstanding support by the investment agency Invest Lithuania, have been the relevant factors to select Lithuania for the new site”, says Dr. Arnd Karden in the report.