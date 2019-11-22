© xdew77 dreamstime.com General | November 22, 2019
NA robotic orders show YoY growth
The Robotic Industries Association (RIA), part of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), is citing North American robot unit orders have increased 5.2% through the third quarter, compared to 2018 results.
So far in 2019, North American companies have ordered 23,894 robotic units, valued at USD 1.3 billion. In the third quarter only, North American companies ordered 7,446 robots, valued at USD 438 million. Units ordered as well as revenue are up 1% compared to third quarter of last year. A press release announcing the data attributed the largest driver of the year-to-date growth in units ordered to automotive OEMs (47%), followed by plastics and rubber (15%), and food and consumer goods (4%). However, another indicator of long-term health for the robotics industry is the number of orders from non-automotive customers, which remained near the previous record, the press release also said. A3 and RIA President Jeff Burnstein said, “We continue to see improvement in the robotics market. At this time last year, we saw a dip in orders of around 15%, so it’s encouraging to see a recovery through the third quarter. We hope to end the year strong and see growth in 2020 as well.” Burnstein also said he has seen indications that companies previously uninterested in robotics technology are beginning to express a desire to invest in the sector, based on the wide variety of industries who attended the recent Collaborative Robots, Advanced Vision and AI Conference in San Jose. Earlier this year, the International Federation of Robots, a non-profit organization tracking robot installations worldwide, cited “robot density in the U.S. manufacturing industry at 200 robots per 10,000 employees vs. 97 in China (2017). The trend to automate production in both domestic and global markets is the main driving force of robot installations in the U.S. The general industry sector, particularly the food and beverage industry (+64%) and the plastic and chemical products industry (+30%), had the highest growth."
Invertek Drives boosts product testing thanks to cobots Invertek Drives, a designer and manufacturer of variable frequency drives (VFDs), has incorporated two UR5 cobots into the testing phase of its production line.
NA semi equipment industry posts October 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.11 billion in billings worldwide in October 2019 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Hexagon broadens smart factory solutions portfolio via acquisition Swedish Hexagon AB, has signed an agreement to acquire Volume Graphics, a player within the industrial computed tomography (CT) software industry.
Sponsored content by Z ElektronikaZ Elektronika opens new factory in Pécs To keep up with rapid growth of the company, on the 13th September Z Elektronika celebrated the grand opening of its new electronic design and manufacturing facility close to the highway in Pécs, Hungary, which adds new features and production site to its nearby location.
IMI’s latest testing capability now fully operational Philippine-based EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., (IMI), says that its new Vibration Test System for its Analytical Testing and Calibration (ATC) laboratory is now fully operational.
CA’s AQS Inc. expanding in Texas International electronics firm All Quality and Services Inc. (AQS Inc.) has announced it is renovating an existing facility in Garland, Texas and will create 150 new jobs.
Senators to Trump: pump the brakes on Huawei licenses On the heels of Wednesday’s announcement that the White House would start issuing licenses to select companies allowing them to resume tech sales to Huawei, 15 U.S. Senators have requested the action be halted.
Another battery production facility to be built in Germany A new production facility for electric vehicle power solution provider, Microvast GmbH, is to be constructed by industrial developer, Panattoni Europe.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
BMW is betting billions on e-mobility – awards massive battery contracts The BMW Group is forging ahead with electromobility and deepening its existing business relationships with battery cell manufacturers CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited) and Samsung SDI.
UMS Skeldar gears up production volumes with Scanfil Close on the heels of German Navy and Royal Canadian Navy contracts UMS SKELDAR gears up production volumes as part of world navy strategy roll out.
Demand for preemptive 3Q19 DRAM shipment rises According to DRAMeXchange, demand-side inventory in 2H19 has returned to relatively healthy levels. Furthermore, some vendors pulled their quarterly product shipment forward in an effort to avoid potential negative impacts from Trump’s impending tariffs.
HANZA gets AS9100 certificate to supply aerospace industry Swedish manufacturing strategist, HANZA, says that its machining facility in Årjäng, Sweden, received its AS9100 certification, the standard that will allow HANZA to manufacture products for the aviation, space and defense companies.
NOTE continues to expand within medtech One of EMS provider NOTE’s Swedish manufacturing plants has received a first order of SEK 25 million (EUR 2.34 million) from a Swedish customer within the medtech segment. Delivery is scheduled for 2020.
Marvell layoffs in VT, NC and CA Days after the close of the acquisition of Avera Semiconductor on November 5, Marvell Semi filed a WARN notice with the State of Vermont, ahead of 78 permanent layoffs at its Essex Junction facility.
U.S. DoC extends Huawei license The United States Dept. of Commerce, through its Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), has announced a 90-day extension of the temporary general license (TGL) to Huawei and certain non-affiliates.
Apple: Shovels up in Austin As part of its expansion plan in Texas, Apple has announced the beginning of construction at its new campus in North Austin.
PARPRO makes NA capex investments Southern California-based PARPRO has made capital equipment investments scheduled to be operational this quarter at the company’s Mexico and California facilities.
Indium Corporation is ready for 2020 Chris Nash from Indium Corporation reviews 2019 - in many ways, a strange year. However, even with the geopolitical issues that the year has offered, Indium has done a good job staying on top of things.
Schmoll Maschinen GmbH settles for a record year Schmoll's soaring results for 2019 is tied to the high level of globally deployed machines, where Asia takes the lead.
Arch Systems partners with Flex for manufacturing data transformation Arch Systems, a provider of a machine-data-sensing platform, has entered into an agreement with global manufacturer Flex to supply real-time access to and analysis of manufacturing data at its facilitie
ZF and Wolong Electric form JV for electric motors ZF Friedrichshafen and China’s Wolong Electric Group are stepping up their existing cooperation. The two companies have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture that will produce components and electric motors for automotive applications.
Cicor on its venture into printed electronics In the first quarter of 2019, Swiss EMS provider, Cicor, opened a technology center for printed electronics at the Bronschhofen site in Switzerland - quite the investment and a completely new territory for the company. Evertiq had the opportunity to talk to Karl-Heinz Fritz, VP of Technology, about the strategy behind this.
TT Electronics steps up its US presence – acquires Excelitas unit TT Electronics has struck a deal to acquire a US based business that designs and manufactures power electronics for defence and aerospace markets, enhancing its ability to engineer complete power converters.Load more news
