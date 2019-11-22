© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Billings (3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year May 2019 $2,065.2 -23.6% June 2019 $2.026.1 -18.4% July 2019 $2,031.9 -14.6% August 2019 $2,001.8 -10.5% September 2019 (final) $1,959.1 -5.7% October 2019 (prelim) $2,109.1 3.9%

The billings figure is 7.7% higher than the final September 2019 level of USD 1.96 billion, and is 3.9% higher than the October 2018 billings level of USD 2.03 billion. Image “Monthly billings of North American equipment manufacturers registered their first year-over-year increase since October 2018 and are at their highest level since December of last year,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Equipment billings are accelerating on the strength of memory inventory drawdowns and foundry investments in leading-edge equipment.”