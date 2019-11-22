© Integrated Micro Electronics

IMI’s latest testing capability now fully operational

Philippine-based EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., (IMI), says that its new Vibration Test System for its Analytical Testing and Calibration (ATC) laboratory is now fully operational.

The new test system ensures that the products are strong, durable and will function safely during operation or while in transit. It can also detect performance issues and potential malfunctions even before they start. “All our laboratory equipment and facilities are designed to provide highly reliable analysis results. And because critical decisions are often based on results of laboratory tests and analyses, our latest testing capability will form part of an important process in every product development at IMI. This vibration test system definitely puts us at par with the world class facilities in the region, if not the world,” says Arthur R. Tan, chief executive officer of the company, in a press release. The vibration test system has electrodynamic shakers integrated with a climatic chamber to add stress such as temperature and humidity during tests. Such broad capabilities are applicable to a wide range of products among various industries - automotive, electronics, semiconductors, industrial, aerospace, medical and even the consumer market. “We constantly strive to improve our services with the regular improvements and enhancement of our facilities as well as through certifications, registrations and accreditations of industry boards as well as national and international regulatory bodies,” adds Joseph Garfin, IMI’s global head for analytical testing and calibration under the Global Design and Development group.