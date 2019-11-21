© mailthepic dreamstime.com

CA’s AQS Inc. expanding in Texas

International electronics firm All Quality and Services Inc. (AQS Inc.) has announced it is renovating an existing facility in Garland, Texas and will create 150 new jobs.

In a story reported by the Dallas Morning News, AQS said its 58,000-sq. ft. manufacturing and shipping plant will have a minimum value of USD 3.6 million in upgrades and equipment, plus a payroll of approximately USD 8 million a year, according to Garland’s EDD office. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Fremont, AQS Inc. has facilities in California, China and South Korea. The Texas facility will be its first North American location outside of California. The company’s components are used in the medical, automotive, mobile telecommunications, gaming and industrial industries. “We are very excited to welcome AQS Inc. to Garland and Texas,” David Gwin, director of Garland’s Department of Economic Development, said in a statement to DMN. “Our goal is to help this valued and growing manufacturer thrive as we fully appreciate their role in further diversifying the city’s tax base and increasing technological competitiveness for our community on an international scale.”