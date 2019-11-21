© Panattoni Europe

Another battery production facility to be built in Germany

A new production facility for electric vehicle power solution provider, Microvast GmbH, is to be constructed by industrial developer, Panattoni Europe.

The 36'000 square metre site will accommodate approximately 5'300 square metres of storage space, about 3'300 square metres of office space and lastly about 10,500 square metres which will be dedicated to production, according to a press release from Panattoni. The Facility, which is will be located in Ludwigsfelde, Brandenburg, will focus on the production of lithium-ion batteries and will also create 150 new jobs. “The site’s proximity to Berlin was among the factors in Microvast’s decision to base its European headquarters in Ludwigsfelde. The capital is, in effect, our gateway to the many research and education institutions in the Berlin metropolitan area; at the same time, Microvast will also benefit from the various companies in the area – providing ideal conditions for Microvast’s research, development and production site in Ludwigsfelde,” says Sascha Kelterborn, Managing Director of Microvast GmbH and Senior Vice President of Microvast, Inc., in the press release. Panattoni Europe plans to start construction in April 2020, with completion scheduled for December 2020.