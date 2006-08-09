PCB | August 09, 2006
IPC release PCB Book-to-Bill Ratio for June
The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio climbed back to the positive range at 1.01, after a three-month dip below parity. These ratios are based on monthly data collected from PCB producers that participate in IPC's monthly PCB Statistical Program.
The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in June 2006 was 1.00. Some analysts find the separate ratios for rigid and flex more meaningful than the combined ratio, however, because of the divergence in recent years between the rigid PCB and flexible circuit segments of the industry in growth rates and book-to-bill patterns.
The ratios are calculated by dividing the value of orders booked over the past three months by the value of sales billed during the same period from the companies in IPC's survey sample. A ratio of more than 1.00 suggests that current demand is ahead of supply, which indicates probable near-term growth.
For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in June 2006 increased 11.6 percent from June 2005, and orders booked increased 19.2 percent from June 2005. Year to date, combined industry shipments are up 10.6 percent and bookings are up 12.3 percent. Combined industry shipments for June 2006 are up 8.4 percent over the previous month, and bookings are up 22.6 percent over the previous month.
"Shipments and bookings in both segments of the industry showed healthy growth in June," said IPC President Denny McGuirk. "In the flexible circuit segment, the book-to-bill ratio has returned to the positive range, which suggests a modest upturn. The sluggish results in flex circuit business during the first half of 2006 may be a reflection of the growing competitiveness in this segment. More companies are entering the flex market, in response to its high growth of the past two years," McGuirk concluded.
The book-to-bill ratios and growth rates for rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined are heavily affected by the rigid PCB segment. Rigid PCBs represents an estimated 85 percent of the current PCB market in North America, according to IPC's World PCB Production and Laminate Market Report for the Year 2005.
Click here to read the full report (www.ipc.org).
The ratios are calculated by dividing the value of orders booked over the past three months by the value of sales billed during the same period from the companies in IPC's survey sample. A ratio of more than 1.00 suggests that current demand is ahead of supply, which indicates probable near-term growth.
For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in June 2006 increased 11.6 percent from June 2005, and orders booked increased 19.2 percent from June 2005. Year to date, combined industry shipments are up 10.6 percent and bookings are up 12.3 percent. Combined industry shipments for June 2006 are up 8.4 percent over the previous month, and bookings are up 22.6 percent over the previous month.
"Shipments and bookings in both segments of the industry showed healthy growth in June," said IPC President Denny McGuirk. "In the flexible circuit segment, the book-to-bill ratio has returned to the positive range, which suggests a modest upturn. The sluggish results in flex circuit business during the first half of 2006 may be a reflection of the growing competitiveness in this segment. More companies are entering the flex market, in response to its high growth of the past two years," McGuirk concluded.
The book-to-bill ratios and growth rates for rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined are heavily affected by the rigid PCB segment. Rigid PCBs represents an estimated 85 percent of the current PCB market in North America, according to IPC's World PCB Production and Laminate Market Report for the Year 2005.
Click here to read the full report (www.ipc.org).
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments