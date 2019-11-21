© UMS Skeldar

UMS Skeldar gears up production volumes with Scanfil

Close on the heels of German Navy and Royal Canadian Navy contracts UMS SKELDAR gears up production volumes as part of world navy strategy roll out.

The first SKELDAR V-200 Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been manufactured and deployed by EMS provider Scanfil. This is in many ways a real milestone and represents a significant boost to production ahead of what is planned to be UMS SKELDAR’s biggest year yet in 2020. Following major contract wins with the German Navy and Royal Canadian Navy, and important advancements to the flagship SKELDAR V-200 platform over the last 12 months, UMS SKELDAR has entered what (it says) is a critical phase of its growth. “2020 will be a very big year for us, and one where the hard work of the team from the last 18 months will pay off as we fulfil the company’s potential. With the ability to serial produce our pioneering SKELDAR V-200 platform and thanks to further contracts in the pipeline, we are on a high growth trajectory that will place us at the forefront of the global maritime UAV market,” says Axel Cavalli-Bjorkman, CEO of UMS SKELDAR, the joint venture between Saab and UMS AERO GROUP. He continues to explain that importance of the partnership with Scanfil saying that it provides the company with the required volume production that it needs. “We are proud to be a partner of UMS SKELDAR at a time when the company is going from strength-to-strength. With our expertise in manufacturing processes, we aim to provide UMS SKELDAR with the depth it needs to fulfil more contracts in the future,” says Steve Creutz, Managing Director of Scanfil Åtvidaberg. It is envisaged that the first batches will be produced over the next few months. Alongside, UMS SKELDAR will continue to develop prototypes as it expands software operations, research and development and training solutions.