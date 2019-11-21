© Hanza

HANZA gets AS9100 certificate to supply aerospace industry

Swedish manufacturing strategist, HANZA, says that its machining facility in Årjäng, Sweden, received its AS9100 certification, the standard that will allow HANZA to manufacture products for the aviation, space and defense companies.

The certification opens up a completely new market for its machining site and allows HANZA to produce high-quality parts to the aerospace industry. “Getting our AS9100 certification is a huge step for our machining facility in Årjäng and gives us the opportunity to supply the global aerospace industry,” says Thomas Lindström, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Solutions, in a press release. “The certificate opens up a tremendous business opportunity for us at the site and highlights the high level of precision and quality we demand from our production. HANZA’s facility in Årjäng began working with gas turbine parts in 1995 and now uses the latest technology and equipment to make specialty parts for gas turbines that perform under high temperatures. With minimal investment, the Årjäng facility will be able to serve the aerospace market and meet their rigorous demands.