NOTE continues to expand within medtech

One of EMS provider NOTE’s Swedish manufacturing plants has received a first order of SEK 25 million (EUR 2.34 million) from a Swedish customer within the medtech segment. Delivery is scheduled for 2020.

NOTE has, along side the customer, for about two years carried out a development project which is now entering the next phase as the customer has ordered units for validation and evaluation. If this works out well, there is good opportunity to grow further with the customer in the future, the company states in a press release. “Our strategic focus on the medtech segment is developing very strongly. So far, we have grown this segment with more than 55% in 2019. This is yet another proof that our service offering is a very good match to the requirements of demanding medtech companies,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, NOTE’s CEO and President.