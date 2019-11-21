© NOTE Electronics Production | November 21, 2019
NOTE continues to expand within medtech
One of EMS provider NOTE’s Swedish manufacturing plants has received a first order of SEK 25 million (EUR 2.34 million) from a Swedish customer within the medtech segment. Delivery is scheduled for 2020.
NOTE has, along side the customer, for about two years carried out a development project which is now entering the next phase as the customer has ordered units for validation and evaluation. If this works out well, there is good opportunity to grow further with the customer in the future, the company states in a press release. “Our strategic focus on the medtech segment is developing very strongly. So far, we have grown this segment with more than 55% in 2019. This is yet another proof that our service offering is a very good match to the requirements of demanding medtech companies,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, NOTE’s CEO and President.
Another battery production facility to be built in Germany A new production facility for electric vehicle power solution provider, Microvast GmbH, is to be constructed by industrial developer, Panattoni Europe.
BMW is betting billions on e-mobility – awards massive battery contracts The BMW Group is forging ahead with electromobility and deepening its existing business relationships with battery cell manufacturers CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited) and Samsung SDI.
UMS Skeldar gears up production volumes with Scanfil Close on the heels of German Navy and Royal Canadian Navy contracts UMS SKELDAR gears up production volumes as part of world navy strategy roll out.
Demand for preemptive 3Q19 DRAM shipment rises According to DRAMeXchange, demand-side inventory in 2H19 has returned to relatively healthy levels. Furthermore, some vendors pulled their quarterly product shipment forward in an effort to avoid potential negative impacts from Trump’s impending tariffs.
Sponsored content by Z ElektronikaZ Elektronika opens new factory in Pécs To keep up with rapid growth of the company, on the 13th September Z Elektronika celebrated the grand opening of its new electronic design and manufacturing facility close to the highway in Pécs, Hungary, which adds new features and production site to its nearby location.
HANZA gets AS9100 certificate to supply aerospace industry Swedish manufacturing strategist, HANZA, says that its machining facility in Årjäng, Sweden, received its AS9100 certification, the standard that will allow HANZA to manufacture products for the aviation, space and defense companies.
Marvell layoffs in VT, NC and CA Days after the close of the acquisition of Avera Semiconductor on November 5, Marvell Semi filed a WARN notice with the State of Vermont, ahead of 78 permanent layoffs at its Essex Junction facility.
U.S. DoC extends Huawei license The United States Dept. of Commerce, through its Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), has announced a 90-day extension of the temporary general license (TGL) to Huawei and certain non-affiliates.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
Apple: Shovels up in Austin As part of its expansion plan in Texas, Apple has announced the beginning of construction at its new campus in North Austin.
PARPRO makes NA capex investments Southern California-based PARPRO has made capital equipment investments scheduled to be operational this quarter at the company’s Mexico and California facilities.
Indium Corporation is ready for 2020 Chris Nash from Indium Corporation reviews 2019 - in many ways, a strange year. However, even with the geopolitical issues that the year has offered, Indium has done a good job staying on top of things.
Schmoll Maschinen GmbH settles for a record year Schmoll's soaring results for 2019 is tied to the high level of globally deployed machines, where Asia takes the lead.
Arch Systems partners with Flex for manufacturing data transformation Arch Systems, a provider of a machine-data-sensing platform, has entered into an agreement with global manufacturer Flex to supply real-time access to and analysis of manufacturing data at its facilitie
ZF and Wolong Electric form JV for electric motors ZF Friedrichshafen and China’s Wolong Electric Group are stepping up their existing cooperation. The two companies have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture that will produce components and electric motors for automotive applications.
Cicor on its venture into printed electronics In the first quarter of 2019, Swiss EMS provider, Cicor, opened a technology center for printed electronics at the Bronschhofen site in Switzerland - quite the investment and a completely new territory for the company. Evertiq had the opportunity to talk to Karl-Heinz Fritz, VP of Technology, about the strategy behind this.
TT Electronics steps up its US presence – acquires Excelitas unit TT Electronics has struck a deal to acquire a US based business that designs and manufactures power electronics for defence and aerospace markets, enhancing its ability to engineer complete power converters.
ABB partners with Exeger to speed up transition to clean energy ABB has entered into a new partnership with Sweden’s Exeger Operations AB. The partnership will enable Exeger to enhance the production quality its photovoltaic material at the company's Stockholm factory and also develop automation solutions for its new fully automated factory which will begin construction in the near future.
Rehm Thermal Systems intros 3-in-1 reflow solution Michael Hanke from Rehm Thermal Systems shows off the results of the company's development work.
Intel to reclaim No.1 semiconductor supplier ranking in 2019 IC Insights says that only three among the top-15 semiconductor suppliers are forecasted to show growth this year.
Veoneer joins Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium Veoneer has joined the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium (AVCC) to speed autonomous driving vehicle development.
Ongoing trade issues have opened up Chinese market for Viscom According to Carsten Salewski, Chinas move towards more independence has resulted in more customers from the region; especially within the automotive sector.
Don't forget about human inclusion in industry 4.0 Michael Ford from Aegis Software is reminding the industry in the midst of connectivity that our most powerful asset is still the human employee.
East West Manufacturing acquires Adcotron EMS East West Manufacturing has acquired Adcotron EMS, a provider of specialized electronics manufacturing services, including advanced printed circuit board assemblies, box-build assemblies, testing, and new product introduction services.