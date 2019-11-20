© filmfoto dreamstime.com

Marvell layoffs in VT, NC and CA

Days after the close of the acquisition of Avera Semiconductor on November 5, Marvell Semi filed a WARN notice with the State of Vermont, ahead of 78 permanent layoffs at its Essex Junction facility.

The advance notification letter to the state said the “reduction in force” in Vermont will be effective January 6, 2020. Additionally, a WARN letter was sent to the State of North Carolina in early November, concerning 11 layoffs at the company’s facility in Durham that are scheduled for the same January effective date. In an emailed statement to Evertiq, a Marvell spokesperson said, “The addition of Avera’s ASIC expertise is a strategic component in our vision to bring the full spectrum of infrastructure semiconductor solutions to the industry. In joining the two companies, a number of functions between the Marvell and Avera teams were identified as redundant and have resulted in the elimination of a small percentage of positions worldwide.” Marvell has also reduced its workforce recently in California, amounting to 10 permanent layoffs at two Marvell facilities in August.