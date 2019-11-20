© Huawei_

U.S. DoC extends Huawei license

The United States Dept. of Commerce, through its Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), has announced a 90-day extension of the temporary general license (TGL) to Huawei and certain non-affiliates.

According to a press release distributed by the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, the extension authorizes “specific, limited engagements in transactions involving the export, reexport, and transfer of items–under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR)–to Huawei and its non-U.S. affiliates which are subject to the Entity List.” In the press release, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said, “The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark. The Department will continue to rigorously monitor sensitive technology exports to ensure that our innovations are not harnessed by those who would threaten our national security.” The release also said that outside of the scope of the TGL, any exports, reexports, or in-country transfers of items subject to the EAR will continue to require a license, if granted, after a review by BIS under a presumption of denial. Huawei was added to the Entity List in May for engaging in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests, including alleged violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), conspiracy to violate IEEPA by providing prohibited financial services to Iran, and obstruction of justice in connection with the investigation of those alleged violations of U.S. sanctions, among other illicit activities.