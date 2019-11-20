© Apple

Apple: Shovels up in Austin

As part of its expansion plan in Texas, Apple has announced the beginning of construction at its new campus in North Austin.

According to a company press release distributed today, the USD 1 billion, three million sq. ft. campus on 133 acres will house 5,000 employees at the outset, with an overall capacity for up to 15,000. The campus is scheduled to open sometime in 2022. Austin is not the only North American site that will see Apple facility development. In January of 2018, the company announced its intentions to increase investments in manufacturing, engineering and other jobs across the country, and a plan to contribute USD 350 billion to the United States economy by 2023. The company also said it planned to hire additional 20,000 employees across the U.S. The company also said at that time it was planning new construction in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California, and named facilities in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado, as targets for expansion. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in this week’s press release announcing the Austin build-out, “Building the Mac Pro, Apple’s most powerful device ever, in Austin is both a point of pride and a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity. With the construction of our new campus in Austin now underway, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home. Responsible for 2.4 million American jobs and counting, Apple is eager to write our next chapter here and to keep contributing to America’s innovation story.” Currently, Apple is getting ready to ship the all-new Mac Pro from the company’s existing 244,000 sq. ft. Austin facility, where each machine travels a 1,000-ft. production line. Incidentally, the new Mac Pro is 15,000 times faster than the original Mac, released in 1984.