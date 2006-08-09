Farnell InOne first to receive "RoHS Kitemark"

Farnell InOne has become the first in the industry to gain the British Standards Institute (BSI) 'RoHS Trusted' Kitemark across all its European offices. The Kitemark is respected across the world as a premier symbol of trust, integrity and quality.

Kitemark status across Europe means customers can now purchase RoHS compliant products, endorsed by the Kitemark, from all European locations. Farnell InOne's robust systems and unique market leading approach of using new part numbers, for all of its RoHS compliant products, ensures a reliable and consistent supply of RoHS compliant products from all of its European offices.



Neil Stanton, Scheme Manager, BSI Product Services commented: "By investing in the 'RoHS Trusted' Kitemark® across Europe, Farnell InOne is making a public commitment to best practice, which builds trust and confidence throughout the supply chain whilst also demonstrating that it has the capabilities to help its customers meet the requirements of the Directive."

