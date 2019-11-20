© PARPRO

PARPRO makes NA capex investments

Southern California-based PARPRO has made capital equipment investments scheduled to be operational this quarter at the company’s Mexico and California facilities.

As announced in September, the new investments include the first-ever high-speed SMT assembly at PARPRO’s facility in Mexico, enabling the company to offer a low-cost alternative to China for onshore, offshore and nearshore manufacturing. PARPRO CEO Thomas Sparrvik said in a press release, “The upsurge of manufacturing in the United States and Mexico is strong, and PARPRO has been proactive in ensuring we are well-positioned to capture the opportunities presented to us. We have attracted new and exciting business in the area of hardware security and autonomous systems, and our willingness to make investments to support our customers’ needs has allowed us to achieve continuous growth year after year.” Additionally, the company is investing at its North American headquarters in Santa Ana, California, with the installation of a flying probe test systemꟷTakaya APT-1400F. Other equipment upgrades include a laser depanelization system, 3D AOI, and a 3D solder paste inspection. Founded in 2001, PARPRO is a design and manufacturing company specializing in the integration of hardware system design and manufacturing solutions.