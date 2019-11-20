© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

Arch Systems partners with Flex for manufacturing data transformation

Arch Systems, a provider of a machine-data-sensing platform, has entered into an agreement with global manufacturer Flex to supply real-time access to and analysis of manufacturing data at its facilitie

“We’re deploying Arch’s technology at key digital factories to capture the relevant analytics and help us drive production efficiencies, process automation and predictive analytics,” explains Gus Shahin, chief information officer at Flex, in a press release. “Arch can pull raw data from existing and new machines to help us generate actionable metrics, one of the core competencies of our digital factory. As part of our Industry 4.0 journey, we are excited to partner with Arch and leverage its leading-edge technology.” Facilitating capabilities around automation, robotics and smart machines requires data integration and standardisation within and across each line. To help accomplish this, Arch is rolling out its enterprise-level machine-data-sensing platform, ArchFX, at Flex’s manufacturing sites globally, extracting and transforming raw machine data into a global standard. On top of this foundation, Flex and Arch are creating standardised KPIs, such as global overall equipment efficiency and Industry 4.0 applications like predictive maintenance and end-to-end product traceability. “Flex and Arch form a powerful combination,” says Andrew Scheuermann, CEO and cofounder of Arch Systems. “As a global manufacturing leader, Flex is leveraging the value of accurate, real-time supply chain information to drive efficiency and innovation for its customers, while empowering live machine data and a data exchange to further embrace Industry 4.0 on the factory floor."