ABB partners with Exeger to speed up transition to clean energy
ABB has entered into a new partnership with Sweden’s Exeger Operations AB. The partnership will enable Exeger to enhance the production quality its photovoltaic material at the company's Stockholm factory and also develop automation solutions for its new fully automated factory which will begin construction in the near future.
Exeger’s material is unique on the market, with the patented photovoltaic technology enabling light-charging both outside in direct sunlight and in low or artificial light inside the home. “ABB’s unparalleled knowledge in automating factories and their portfolio of smart robotics solutions is a perfect fit for our ambitions to quickly scale up our solar cell manufacturing process. By fully automating production with ABB’s high-efficiency robots, we can lower the energy payback time of every solar cell produced, thereby helping the people reduce their carbon footprint,” says Exeger’s CEO Giovanni Fili, in a press release. Firstly, ABB is supplying its robotics and automation technology to increase the level of automation in Exeger’s existing factory in Stockholm. Robots such as the IRB 1200 and IRB 910INV SCARA are designed to meet Exeger’s need for fast and repeatable point-to-point accuracy in manufacturing the light-charging material onto different and complex surfaces. Secondly, ABB has created a dedicated engineering team in Sweden to assist Exeger in creating specialised solutions that will be developed for a new fully automated factory that Exeger will begin building in Sweden in the near future. And thirdly, ABB will evaluate the potential for Exeger’s solar cells to be incorporated into future ABB products, helping reduce the environmental impact of ABB and its customers worldwide. One example could involve utilising Exeger’s solar cell technology to power advanced sensors. “With the ever-growing demand for clean energy solutions from our customers we are keen to support and ena-ble companies with a clear agenda to drive innovation and help accelerate the world’s transition towards clean energy,” says Dennis Helfridsson, Head of ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation Business and Country Man-ager for ABB in Sweden. “To help Exeger realize its long-term strategy of helping restore the carbon balance of the planet, ABB’s automation technology will help Exeger’s new factory process up to ten times the annual production capacity of its current factory. We are excited to be at the beginning of our journey with Exeger and look forward to the mutual benefits that our shared technologies and innovation will bring,”
