Estonian EMS-provider invests in new<br>equipment from Marantz and Asymtek

Tallin based EMS-provider IPM Elektroonika, a subsidiary of Swedish EMS-provider Wintech AB, invests in a new AOI-system from Marantz and a conformal coating system from Asymtek.

The Asymtek system is a C-740 Conveyorized Workcell equipped with a Swirl Coat Applicator. Sweden based distributor Cyncrona has delivered and installed the machine.



IPM has invested further in an AOI-system from Marantz, distributor is Sweden based Eltraco. The machine is a M22XDL-350.