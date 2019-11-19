© Veoneer

Veoneer joins Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium

Veoneer has joined the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium (AVCC) to speed autonomous driving vehicle development.

Veoneer joins several OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and semiconductor companies, such as Arm, Bosch, Continental, DENSO, GM, NVIDIA, NXP, Renesas and Toyota, in their collaborative effort to accelerate the delivery of safe and affordable autonomous vehicles at scale. This is in line with Veoneer's objective to be an industry leader towards collaborative and autonomous driving using a Human Centric Approach. The Company will leverage its technical expertise to deliver high quality solutions meeting customer expectations, with high performance, robustness, precision and scalability. A standardised compute platform capable of covering unsupervised autonomous driving, while being able to scale down to supervised solutions allowing software portability, will be key for addressing the future market needs in a sustainable way. The primary purpose of the AVCC is to develop a conceptual compute platform architecture, its hardware requirements and software APIs to build an autonomous vehicle ecosystem guided by the objectives of portability, interoperability, scalability and a balance between performance and cost. The conceptual architecture will address a transition from today's prototype systems to deployment at scale. "Being a participant in the AVCC fits our strategy to support OEMs with cost-efficient solutions and systems. A conceptual, scalable compute platform will play a critical role in the advancement of autonomous vehicles. We are glad to join AVCC's strong body of expertise and knowledge to help solve the technological challenges we see today," said Nishant Batra, CTO at Veoneer. "The AVCC is excited to welcome Veoneer in the Consortium as a Core Member. We value Veoneer expertise in the autonomous vehicle space and the Consortium is looking forward for their technical contributions to the working groups and to overall AVCC activities," said Massimo Osella (General Motors), Chairman of AVCC.