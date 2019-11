© East West Manufacturing

According to a press release, the acquisition further enhances the growth of East West by adding a ”well-established operation in one of the Northeast's key innovation centers”. Adcotron is said to advance East West's strategic focus on growing its domestic electronics manufacturing capabilities and expanding its U.S. manufacturing operations. ”Adcotron has a phenomenal reputation for putting its customers first and has an established presence in a variety of high-growth sectors such as medical equipment, robotics and telecommunications,” said Scott Ellyson, East West Co-founder and CEO. Alex Mammen, Heritage Growth Partners founder and East West board member added, "The addition of Adcotron, our first acquisition outside the Southeastern U.S., provides East West with the ability to marry its high-volume international design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities with a well-respected, domestic manufacturer to address the full spectrum of customer needs from new product design and development to full-scale production. Agnes Young, founder and CEO of Adcotron said, "The leadership team and associates here at Adcotron are excited about joining the East West family. Our capabilities, culture and customer first focus align perfectly. We expect the new combined company to help our customers continue to grow."