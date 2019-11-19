© nyul dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 19, 2019
Benchmark's Thailand facility earns MedAccred PCBA accreditation
The EMS provider announces that its facility in Ayutthaya, Thailand has earned the MedAccred Printed Circuit Board Assembly accreditation.
"Benchmark's 40-year heritage in medical device engineering, design and manufacturing, and this MedAccred Printed Circuit Board Assembly Accreditation is strong validation of our team's dedication to superior medical device quality and safety standards," said Todd Martensen, VP of Benchmark's Medical Sector. The MedAccred accreditation program was formed in 2014 by the Performance Review Institute (PRI) to reduce risk to patient safety, ensure quality products and compliance with requirements. These requirements are critical to the manufacturing processes used in the production of medical devices. The program succeeds at addressing the challenges posed by the modern, multi-leveled supply chain. This accreditation is the latest certification now held by Benchmark's Thailand facility. To date, Benchmark's Ayutthaya operation has earned the following in addition to MedAccred: ISO 9001, ISO 13485 with MDSAP, AS9100, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, FDA/QSR Compliance, and ANSI ESD S20:20.
Intel to reclaim No.1 semiconductor supplier ranking in 2019 IC Insights says that only three among the top-15 semiconductor suppliers are forecasted to show growth this year.
Veoneer joins Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium Veoneer has joined the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium (AVCC) to speed autonomous driving vehicle development.
Ongoing trade issues have opened up Chinese market for Viscom According to Carsten Salewski, Chinas move towards more independence has resulted in more customers from the region; especially within the automotive sector.
Don't forget about human inclusion in industry 4.0 Michael Ford from Aegis Software is reminding the industry in the midst of connectivity that our most powerful asset is still the human employee.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
East West Manufacturing acquires Adcotron EMS East West Manufacturing has acquired Adcotron EMS, a provider of specialized electronics manufacturing services, including advanced printed circuit board assemblies, box-build assemblies, testing, and new product introduction services.
HZO unveils larger HQ in North Carolina HZO, known for protective nano coatings designed to help electronics withstand corrosive liquid environments, held an open house at its new headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina this week.
Luminator Technology relocates some production to Texas Luminator Technology Group has relocated production of its Apollo Video Technology RoadRunner mobile video security solutions to Luminator’s headquarters in Plano, Texas.
Sponsored content by Z ElektronikaZ Elektronika opens new factory in Pécs To keep up with rapid growth of the company, on the 13th September Z Elektronika celebrated the grand opening of its new electronic design and manufacturing facility close to the highway in Pécs, Hungary, which adds new features and production site to its nearby location.
Kurtz Ersa invests heavily in development to stay on top With more than 30 percent of its employees involved in research and development, the company is making sure that it is able to respond to its customers needs at all times.
BMW's new battery cell centre to handle everything from material to prototyping The BMW Group is looking fortify its position in the world of electric mobility and has pooled its many years of experience with battery cells and extensive knowledge in the field in a new Competence Centre.
Cicor selected as production partner for drug delivery system Cicor announces that it has won a major new customer in the medical technology sector, one of the company's strategic target markets.
Keysight, FormFactor and CompoundTek to collaborate Keysight, FormFactor and CompoundTek, have formed a joint plan to provide an advanced photonics on-wafer testing solution to include automated alignment, simultaneous optical-optical and optical-electrical device tests.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
Wireless Telecom buys Holzworth Instrumentation Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Holzworth Instrumentation Inc., a Boulder, Colorado-based provider of specialty phase noise analyzers and signal generators.
NCAB Group acquires Altus-PCB in USA Altus-PCB is a full-service supplier of PCBs based in New Jersey, USA, that has a business model similar to NCAB’s. The US company has a high level of technical expertise and sells mainly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Mycronic's Thomas Stetter looks back at a successful year As the company is moving more and more towards becoming a full solutions provider, business is taking off and the numbers show very much confirms that the Mycronic's strategy is working.
IBL Löttechnik reviews 2019 IBL Löttechnik GmbH is staying on top of the market thanks to continues R&D investments.
Second install for EFI at Mid America Display Silicon Valley’s EFI will install a second EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass inkjet, direct-to-board printer later this month to Mid America Display.
Ron Jakeman of Electrolube looks back at a successful 2019 Electrolube has been growing, both in terms of its footprint and financially, for a number of years not; Ron Jakeman details the company's progress.
Etteplan and Scanfil to start strategic cooperation in joint customer projects Engineering company Etteplan and contract manufacturer Scanfil have today agreed to enter a strategic partnership in Finland.
The lovechild of ACE Production and InterSelect Carlos Bouras of Nordson Select gave us the rundown of the result of the integration and combination of ACE Production and InterSelect GmbH - the new Integra.
American Battery Metals, U.S. lawmakers convene American Battery Metals Corporation has completed a series of meetings with lawmakers and personnel in the Department of Energy and Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., to discuss issues critical to the domestic battery production and storage industry.
Cogiscan, Critical Mfg. form strategic partnership Quebec, Canada-based Cogiscan and Critical Manufacturing, headquartered in Portugal, have forged a strategic partnership to deliver smart factory solutions for electronics manufacturers.
Collins Aerospace expanding in North Africa Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., has taken the first step toward the expansion of its existing site in Casablanca, Morocco.
The advantage of Vantage - Garrett Wong tells the tale Nordson Asymtek's Garrett Wong gives us a rundown of the business year and also details the Vantage AdvantageLoad more news