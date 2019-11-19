© nyul dreamstime.com

Benchmark's Thailand facility earns MedAccred PCBA accreditation

The EMS provider announces that its facility in Ayutthaya, Thailand has earned the MedAccred Printed Circuit Board Assembly accreditation.

"Benchmark's 40-year heritage in medical device engineering, design and manufacturing, and this MedAccred Printed Circuit Board Assembly Accreditation is strong validation of our team's dedication to superior medical device quality and safety standards," said Todd Martensen, VP of Benchmark's Medical Sector. The MedAccred accreditation program was formed in 2014 by the Performance Review Institute (PRI) to reduce risk to patient safety, ensure quality products and compliance with requirements. These requirements are critical to the manufacturing processes used in the production of medical devices. The program succeeds at addressing the challenges posed by the modern, multi-leveled supply chain. This accreditation is the latest certification now held by Benchmark's Thailand facility. To date, Benchmark's Ayutthaya operation has earned the following in addition to MedAccred: ISO 9001, ISO 13485 with MDSAP, AS9100, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, FDA/QSR Compliance, and ANSI ESD S20:20.