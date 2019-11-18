© HZO

HZO unveils larger HQ in North Carolina

HZO, known for protective nano coatings designed to help electronics withstand corrosive liquid environments, held an open house at its new headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina this week.

The new 24,000-sq. ft. manufacturing facility and headquarters is located in Morrisville’s Research Triangle Park, the largest research park in the United States. The facility will increase HZO’s U.S.-based manufacturing space tenfold, provide four times more R&D space, and triple the company’s lab footprint. At this week’s official unveiling, attendees were given the opportunity to tour the site, with speakers that included Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley and John Hardin, Executive Director of the Office of Science, Technology & Innovation in the North Carolina Department of Commerce, a press release stated. In his remarks, Mayor Cawley said, “We’ve seen tremendous growth in the region and Morrisville continues to attract companies leading in innovation. We welcome HZO’s decision to move their headquarters to North Carolina with access to a robust ecosystem of talent and competitive advantage.” HZO expects to bring more than 500 jobs to North Carolina in the next five years, including those in engineering, manufacturing, material sciences, and general business disciplines. In the press release, HZO Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Gold said, “Innovation is at the heart of our company. We wanted to center ourselves in a community that affords us access to top talent, university partnerships, cutting-edge technology, and a great quality of life.”