© saniphoto dreamstime.com

Luminator Technology relocates some production to Texas

Luminator Technology Group has relocated production of its Apollo Video Technology RoadRunner mobile video security solutions to Luminator’s headquarters in Plano, Texas.

Consolidating its mass transit technology manufacturing efforts to one location will result in increased efficiencies for customers, a company press release said. Now, the RoadRunner video technology will arrive at the OEM or transit agency “ready-to-install” and configured to integrate with supporting INFOtransit solutions. The relocation will also improve repair service and delivery times to most locations in North America due to centralized dispatch in Texas. Roderick Jones, Luminator Technology Group president of Mass Transit North America said, “We are always seeking improvements to provide our partners and customers state of the art technology, while maintaining Buy America compliance and offering a high level of U.S.-manufactured solutions. By bringing Apollo Video’s manufacturing and repair services to Plano, we can provide a more integrated solution to our customers from one point of shipment, under the strict compliance regulations that come with aerospace manufacturing.” The move will take place in phases, with the Apollo Video production and delivery transition starting July 1, 2020. Several manufacturing employees from Apollo Video’s Bothell, Washington, headquarters will permanently relocate to Plano, to support the move and facilitate training on the video product line. Luminator Technology Group was founded in 1928 and manufactures passenger communication systems, video surveillance, and lighting solutions for global mass transit applications.