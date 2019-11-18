© Cicor

Cicor selected as production partner for drug delivery system

Cicor announces that it has won a major new customer in the medical technology sector, one of the company's strategic target markets.

Cicor was selected as a production partner for a novel drug delivery system. The contract for the manufacturing of the systems used in the approval phase in 2020 has already been awarded to Cicor. In 2021, Cicor plans to manufacture the customer’s series products with an order volume in the high single-digit million Swiss franc range. In the subsequent high-volume phase, the Swiss company says it sees the potential to deliver products with an annual order range in the double-digit millions of Swiss francs each year from its Asian sites to the customer.