Keysight, FormFactor and CompoundTek to collaborate
Keysight, FormFactor and CompoundTek, have formed a joint plan to provide an advanced photonics on-wafer testing solution to include automated alignment, simultaneous optical-optical and optical-electrical device tests.
Silicon photonics benefit industrial segments such as intra-data center communication and data center interconnects (DCI), telecom, 5G and automotive connectivity, high-performance computing, light detection and ranging (LIDAR), as well as sensing and medical applications. In a press release, the trilateral collaboration to be led by CompoundTex would include the FormFactor CM300xi-SiPh, with automated wafer level photonics positioning combined with Keysight’s industry standard IL/PDL engines and N7700A Photonics Application Suite to support wavelength repeatability of ±1.5 pm at two-way sweeps up to 200 nm/s within 1240 nm to 1650 nm to ensure accuracy and repeatability from O-band to L-band. Additional inclusions are Keysight’s N4373E 67 GHz Lightwave Component Analyzer, offering bandwidth for both optical receiver testing and optical transmitter testing with guaranteed specifications for electro-optical S-parameter measurements for device traceability, KeySight’s PathWave software platform, and FormFactor’s SiPh software. “Innovation in optics is critical to connect the world and help the industry to monetize 5G, as well as data center and telecom services,” said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president of Network and Data Center Solutions at Keysight Technologies said in the press release. “Advancing in speed as well as power and cost efficiency requires a tightly connected eco-system to jointly solve the challenges ahead. We are pleased with our partnerships and progress of enabling this eco-system through our unmatched photonics test expertise.” As part of the effort, CompoundTek will establish a state-of-the-art silicon photonics testing services hub in Singapore. Chief operating officer, K.S. Ang said, “With added on-wafer level, automated Si photonics Optical/Electrical/RF testing with this solution, customers will be able to limit packaging costs to avoid module packaging level testing turn-around time losses. This test solution complements our current services in mass production volume with fast cycle-time, offered alongside world-class commercial foundry capabilities that accelerate time-to-market to achieve customers’ commercialization goals.” “FormFactor’s industry-leading silicon photonics wafer test capability allows our customers to obtain repeatable, consistent results with unsurpassed throughput,” said Claus Dietrich, vice president and general manager of the Systems Business Unit at FormFactor. “The system’s automated and high-speed calibration and optical alignment, as well as precision measurement capability in collaboration with Keysight, enable CompoundTek to offer customers faster time to market.”
Wireless Telecom buys Holzworth Instrumentation Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Holzworth Instrumentation Inc., a Boulder, Colorado-based provider of specialty phase noise analyzers and signal generators.
NCAB Group acquires Altus-PCB in USA Altus-PCB is a full-service supplier of PCBs based in New Jersey, USA, that has a business model similar to NCAB’s. Tee US company has a high level of technical expertise and sells mainly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Mycronic's Thomas Stetter looks back at a successful year As the company is moving more and more towards becoming a full solutions provider, business is taking off and the numbers show very much confirms that the Mycronic's strategy is working.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
IBL Löttechnik reviews 2019 IBL Löttechnik GmbH is staying on top of the market thanks to continues R&D investments.
Second install for EFI at Mid America Display Silicon Valley’s EFI will install a second EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass inkjet, direct-to-board printer later this month to Mid America Display.
Ron Jakeman of Electrolube looks back at a successful 2019 Electrolube has been growing, both in terms of its footprint and financially, for a number of years not; Ron Jakeman details the company's progress.
Etteplan and Scanfil to start strategic cooperation in joint customer projects Engineering company Etteplan and contract manufacturer Scanfil have today agreed to enter a strategic partnership in Finland.
Sponsored content by NCAB Group Benelux B.V.Failure is not an option for a PCB More than 30% of the Gerbers NCAB Group Benelux B.V. reviews, have problems. However, the PCB are integrated in key end-user product with more and more High Tech PCB. We are here to support you on the new technologies growth to maintain a high reliability and quality. Contact us to review it together.
The lovechild of ACE Production and InterSelect Carlos Bouras of Nordson Select gave us the rundown of the result of the integration and combination of ACE Production and InterSelect GmbH - the new Integra.
American Battery Metals, U.S. lawmakers convene American Battery Metals Corporation has completed a series of meetings with lawmakers and personnel in the Department of Energy and Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., to discuss issues critical to the domestic battery production and storage industry.
Cogiscan, Critical Mfg. form strategic partnership Quebec, Canada-based Cogiscan and Critical Manufacturing, headquartered in Portugal, have forged a strategic partnership to deliver smart factory solutions for electronics manufacturers.
Collins Aerospace expanding in North Africa Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., has taken the first step toward the expansion of its existing site in Casablanca, Morocco.
The advantage of Vantage - Garrett Wong tells the tale Nordson Asymtek's Garrett Wong gives us a rundown of the business year and also details the Vantage Advantage
Saki’s Eddie Ichiyama details a very successful business year Eddie ichiyama from Saki gave us an update on how 2019 has been for the company and also shared some details on the recent expansion in the Czech Republic.
The ripple effect of Enrico Krog Iversen while being an active part in creating one of the fastest growing robotics companies in modern time might have been enough for most people, that does not seem to have slowed down a certain Danish entrepreneur.
Yamaha's Ichiro Arimoto on the business year and the company's new ventures Evertiq had the opportunity to talk to Ichiro Arimoto, General Manager of Yamaha Motor Europe, about the business year and the company's new ventures.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
Mycronic, Indium forge strategic partnership Indium Corporation has announced a strategic partnership with Sweden-based Mycronic, to develop no-clean and water soluble solder pastes for jetting applications.
SCHMID delivers PlasmaLine to Hofstetter PCB SCHMID announced it has installed the company’s first PlasmaLine comprising ICP etch & sputter deposition of its Korean JV SCHMID AVACO at Hofstetter PCB AG in Switzerland.
Cobot market to reach USD 9+ billion by 2025 A new report from Tractica is forecasting continued rapid growth for the global collaborative robot (cobot) market over the next few years, reaching revenue of USD 9.7 billion by 2025.
MixComm scores USD 8+ million in series B round New Jersey-based fabless semiconductor company MixComm has secured USD 8.6 million in series B funding led by existing investor, Kairos Ventures.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKStart-to-finish conformal coating with reliability and efficiency Nordson ASYMTEK’s flexible, modular, Panorama™ S-Line delivers conformal coating process control in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. This innovative, patent-pending line layout trims 50% of the line’s length by using the lower compartment in each piece of equipment for functional use. Combined with Nordson ASYMTEK’s global support, this complete conformal coating line delivers quality, product reliability, efficiency, and safety for all your conformal coating applications.
SIA elects 2020 leadership The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors has elected ON Semiconductor CEO Keith Jackson as its 2020 Chair and Qorvo CEO Robert Bruggeworth as its 2020 Vice Chair.
Si wafer shipments recede for fourth straight quarter Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments slid for the fourth consecutive quarter of 2019, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its most recent quarterly analysis of the industry.
Decline in Q4 DRAM contract prices lessens as buying momentum recovers According to the latest analysis from the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce, Q4 DRAM ASP is as of yet undergoing a slight QoQ decline, but this decline has shrunk down to 5%.
Technica forms growth-focused equity fund San Jose-based Technica USA has reached an agreement on an equity investment centered on future growth for the global PCB fab and assembly supplier.Load more news
