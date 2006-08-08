Epcos to cooperate with Taiyo Yuden

German based EPCOS and Japanese company TAIYO YUDEN Co., Ltd., both among the world's top ten manufacturers of passive electronic components, will cooperate in the field of ceramic capacitors in future. The two partners have signed a cooperation agreement to this effect.

The agreement stipulates that in a first step EPCOS will procure unfinished ceramic capacitors from Taiyo Yuden, process them further and sell them under the EPCOS brand. With these products, EPCOS is complementing its range of ceramic capacitors offered mainly to customers based in Europe.



EPCOS had streamlined its product range of ceramic capacitors and withdrew from unprofitable mass businesses in 2005. "Since then we have been concentrating on applications in automotive electronics with these products," says EPCOS President and CEO Gerhard Pegam. "We can now service customers from this industry even more comprehensively than before. This opens up the opportunity to consolidate our position in this strongly growing market and extend it further." Thanks to the cooperation with Taiyo Yuden, however, EPCOS can also offer a more competitive range of ceramic capacitors to customers from other industries.



In a second step, EPCOS and Taiyo Yuden plan to exchange know-how in specific areas of technology on the basis of licensing agreements. By benefiting from each other's strengths in this way, both Taiyo Yuden and EPCOS gain competitive advantages.



"The cooperation with Taiyo Yuden, one of the world's leading manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors, strengthens the competitiveness of EPCOS in the area of standard ceramic components," stated Gerhard Pegam. "We are now a step closer toward realizing the goals of improving our profitability we set earlier this year."