Second install for EFI at Mid America Display

Silicon Valley’s EFI will install a second EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass inkjet, direct-to-board printer later this month to Mid America Display.

Upon installation, Mid America Display, the product display and signage division of St. Louis corrugated packaging provider Boxes Inc., will be the first company in the world to operate two Nozomi C18000 printers in one facility. In a press release, Mid America Display and Boxes Inc. CEO Mike Patton said the 71-inch Nozomi brings greater digital capacity and redundancy to the company’s offerings, meeting growing demand across all market segments. “We feel EFI has the leading technology in this space,” Patton said. “That’s why we chose to stay with EFI for a second printer. Not only will this second Nozomi help us maintain our prime position as a leading packaging and display provider, it will be a primary resource for new, fast-turnaround, shorter-run work coming in with a new e-commerce division business launching this month.” The corrugated packaging provider will also take possession of EFI MarketDirect PackCentral software and an EFI VUTEk superwide-format printer from Electronics for Imaging Inc.