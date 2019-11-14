© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 14, 2019
Etteplan and Scanfil to start strategic cooperation in joint customer projects
Engineering company Etteplan and contract manufacturer Scanfil have today agreed to enter a strategic partnership in Finland.
According to a press release, Etteplan will be responsible for product development and Scanfil for manufacturing services in joint customer projects. The agreement covers the outsourcing of Scanfil’s product development projects and resources in Finland to Etteplan. The agreement is also said to encourage future cooperation in Sweden, Germany and Poland. “The cooperation strengthens both Etteplan’s as well as Scanfil’s offerings towards the existing and future customers. Together with Scanfil we can offer a complete product development and manufacturing process to our customers. The combined service covers design and manufacturing of new products as well as cost reduction and design maintenance projects”, says Kari Liuska, SVP, Software and Embedded Solutions, Etteplan. “Etteplan is an ideal engineering partner for us. Their unique combination of engineering competencies in mechanical engineering, technical documentation as well as embedded software and hardware development will be an asset for our customers. The cooperation will allow us to concentrate on further developing our core capabilities in electronic production and complex system integration.” says Kristoffer Asklöv, VP, Strategy & Business Development, Scanfil.
Ron Jakeman of Electrolube looks back at a successful 2019 Electrolube has been growing, both in terms of its footprint and financially, for a number of years not; Ron Jakeman details the company's progress.
The lovechild of ACE Production and InterSelect Carlos Bouras of Nordson Select gave us the rundown of the result of the integration and combination of ACE Production and InterSelect GmbH - the new Integra.
American Battery Metals, U.S. lawmakers convene American Battery Metals Corporation has completed a series of meetings with lawmakers and personnel in the Department of Energy and Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., to discuss issues critical to the domestic battery production and storage industry.
Cogiscan, Critical Mfg. form strategic partnership Quebec, Canada-based Cogiscan and Critical Manufacturing, headquartered in Portugal, have forged a strategic partnership to deliver smart factory solutions for electronics manufacturers.
Collins Aerospace expanding in North Africa Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., has taken the first step toward the expansion of its existing site in Casablanca, Morocco.
The advantage of Vantage - Garrett Wong tells the tale Nordson Asymtek's Garrett Wong gives us a rundown of the business year and also details the Vantage Advantage
Saki’s Eddie Ichiyama details a very successful business year Eddie ichiyama from Saki gave us an update on how 2019 has been for the company and also shared some details on the recent expansion in the Czech Republic.
The ripple effect of Enrico Krog Iversen while being an active part in creating one of the fastest growing robotics companies in modern time might have been enough for most people, that does not seem to have slowed down a certain Danish entrepreneur.
Yamaha's Ichiro Arimoto on the business year and the company's new ventures Evertiq had the opportunity to talk to Ichiro Arimoto, General Manager of Yamaha Motor Europe, about the business year and the company's new ventures.
Mycronic, Indium forge strategic partnership Indium Corporation has announced a strategic partnership with Sweden-based Mycronic, to develop no-clean and water soluble solder pastes for jetting applications.
SCHMID delivers PlasmaLine to Hofstetter PCB SCHMID announced it has installed the company’s first PlasmaLine comprising ICP etch & sputter deposition of its Korean JV SCHMID AVACO at Hofstetter PCB AG in Switzerland.
Cobot market to reach USD 9+ billion by 2025 A new report from Tractica is forecasting continued rapid growth for the global collaborative robot (cobot) market over the next few years, reaching revenue of USD 9.7 billion by 2025.
MixComm scores USD 8+ million in series B round New Jersey-based fabless semiconductor company MixComm has secured USD 8.6 million in series B funding led by existing investor, Kairos Ventures.
SIA elects 2020 leadership The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors has elected ON Semiconductor CEO Keith Jackson as its 2020 Chair and Qorvo CEO Robert Bruggeworth as its 2020 Vice Chair.
Si wafer shipments recede for fourth straight quarter Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments slid for the fourth consecutive quarter of 2019, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its most recent quarterly analysis of the industry.
Decline in Q4 DRAM contract prices lessens as buying momentum recovers According to the latest analysis from the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce, Q4 DRAM ASP is as of yet undergoing a slight QoQ decline, but this decline has shrunk down to 5%.
Technica forms growth-focused equity fund San Jose-based Technica USA has reached an agreement on an equity investment centered on future growth for the global PCB fab and assembly supplier.
IHS Markit: 5G economy in the trillions by 2035 The IHS Markit 5G Economy Study, commissioned by Qualcomm Technologies Inc., is forecasting that 5G will generate USD 13.2 trillion in sales enablement by 2035.
ZEUS Battery partnering with Kruvand Associates ZEUS Battery Products and Texas-based Kruvand Associates Inc. have come to a formal agreement on a collaboration that began in January and covers Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arizona and Mexico.
EPP with a new owner The company announces that is has found itself an ideal buyer – Photonics Systems Group – a manufacturer of micro-materials processing machines. With this takeover, PSG is strengthening is operations in the electronics industry and also laying the foundation for further growth.
Volkswagen starts pre-production e-mobility plant in China The new plant of the SAIC VOLKSWAGEN joint venture has been completed. It is purely built for the production of all electric vehicles on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB).
Kongsberg Maritime divests KM Contros GmbH Following a strategic review, Kongsberg Maritime AS (KM) has decided to divest KM Contros GmbH (Contros) to AML Oceanographic Ltd. (AML).Load more news