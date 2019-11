© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

According to a press release, Etteplan will be responsible for product development and Scanfil for manufacturing services in joint customer projects. The agreement covers the outsourcing of Scanfil’s product development projects and resources in Finland to Etteplan. The agreement is also said to encourage future cooperation in Sweden, Germany and Poland. “The cooperation strengthens both Etteplan’s as well as Scanfil’s offerings towards the existing and future customers. Together with Scanfil we can offer a complete product development and manufacturing process to our customers. The combined service covers design and manufacturing of new products as well as cost reduction and design maintenance projects”, says Kari Liuska, SVP, Software and Embedded Solutions, Etteplan. “Etteplan is an ideal engineering partner for us. Their unique combination of engineering competencies in mechanical engineering, technical documentation as well as embedded software and hardware development will be an asset for our customers. The cooperation will allow us to concentrate on further developing our core capabilities in electronic production and complex system integration.” says Kristoffer Asklöv, VP, Strategy & Business Development, Scanfil.