American Battery Metals, U.S. lawmakers convene

American Battery Metals Corporation has completed a series of meetings with lawmakers and personnel in the Department of Energy and Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., to discuss issues critical to the domestic battery production and storage industry.

According to a press release, American Battery Metals CEO Doug Cole visited Washington D.C. to discuss the Company’s efforts assisting the United States in breaking its reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals. While in D.C., Cole met with Representative Tom McClintock (R-CA) and Representative Mark Amodei (R-NV), who serve in crucial positions on the House Appropriations Committee, Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies subcommittees. Amodei is the sponsor of the National Strategic and Critical Minerals Production Act (H.R. 2531), legislation that will streamline the mining permitting process to increase domestic production of minerals to end our reliance on foreign sources of minerals that are critical to the U.S. economy and national defense. “It was a constructive opportunity to meet with our elected and appointed officials and to share American Battery Metals’ strategies for helping the United States bring domestic sources of critical minerals into development,” Cole said. “It is important for government and private industry to come together to quickly create solutions to the challenges facing the global supply chains that fuel the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors.” American Battery Metals Corporation is a battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada.