Collins Aerospace expanding in North Africa

Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., has taken the first step toward the expansion of its existing site in Casablanca, Morocco.

According to a press release, the expansion will amount to a footprint increase of 40% and the addition of 60 new jobs. At a recent ceremony, Afaf Saidi, a representative of the Moroccan Department of Industry, set the first stone of the project, which has a completion target of spring 2020. With the expansion, the Casablanca plant will add production of rudder controls for the A320neo line as well as the future assembly of horizontal stabilizer trim actuators for the 777X—two new programs Collins Aerospace was selected for in recent yearsꟷto its current functions of assembly and testing for commercial aircraft cockpit and cabin equipment, including sidesticks, throttles and rudder controls. Collins Aerospace established the Casablanca plant, it’s sole property in Africa, in 2012 and has also stated that its expansion is key to the company’s growth strategy in the Middle East and Africa.