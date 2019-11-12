© mycronic

Mycronic, Indium forge strategic partnership

Indium Corporation has announced a strategic partnership with Sweden-based Mycronic, to develop no-clean and water soluble solder pastes for jetting applications.

According to a press release, the partnership with Mycronic will expand Indium’s portfolio of products and help ensure that new products are fully vetted and tested before users begin evaluations, testing, and ultimately high-volume production. Mycronic’s MY700 platform addresses production-related difficulties associated with solder paste application. The solder paste coming out of this partnership will also be compatible with the previous-generation jet printer, MY600, and support existing Mycronic customers, the press release said. Indium Corp. President and COO Ross Berntson said, “At Indium Corporation, we believe that materials science changes the world. Through this partnership and by collaborating with Mycronic’s engineers on our new PicoShot™ solder product offerings, we’re able to bring to market new and innovative solder paste solutions to fit our customers’ needs.” Clemens Jargon, VP Global SMT at Mycronic said, “It is important for Mycronic to mutually develop solder paste solutions with key players like Indium Corporation. This partnership will enable us to reach out to a much broader customer base all around the globe and support them on enhanced jet printing applications.” The partnership’s first solder paste for jet printing, called PicoShot, is expected to be released by the first quarter of 2020. Founded in 1934, New York-headquartered Indium Corp. is a manufacturer and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets.